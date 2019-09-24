Arrests
9/16 at 6:25 p.m. Cody Ayer, 26, of Hedge Bridge Road, Woolwich, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in Woolwich on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension, and issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 16-22.
Fire calls
9/17 at 2:24 p.m. Alarm malfunction on Commercial Street.
9/20 at 11:52 a.m. Utility problem on Washington Street.
9/20 at 7:05 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.
9/22 at 8:47 a.m. Smoke investigation on Chandler Drive.
9/22 at 6:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Court Street.
9/22 at 8:01 p.m. Electrical hazard on Washington Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 37 calls between Sept. 16-22.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Past impeachment proceedings: 2 acquittals, 1 resignation
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday’s girls’ roundup: Biddeford stays unbeaten in field hockey with OT win
-
Local & State
Proposed Saco pre-K site needs planning board approval, occupancy certificate
-
Nation & World
Zimbabwe’s capital runs dry as taps cut off for 2 million people
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Giants’ Barkley to get second opinion on ankle injury