Arrests

9/16 at 6:25 p.m. Cody Ayer, 26, of Hedge Bridge Road, Woolwich, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in Woolwich on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension, and issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 16-22.

Fire calls

9/17 at 2:24 p.m. Alarm malfunction on Commercial Street.

9/20 at 11:52 a.m. Utility problem on Washington Street.

9/20 at 7:05 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

9/22 at 8:47 a.m. Smoke investigation on Chandler Drive.

9/22 at 6:51 p.m. Fire alarm on Court Street.

9/22 at 8:01 p.m. Electrical hazard on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 37 calls between Sept. 16-22.

