Arrests

The Scarborough Police Department made no arrests from Sept. 16-22.

Summonses

9/17 at 6:52 a.m. Tracia M. Wright, 24, of Lincoln Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Haigis Parkway and Gateway Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/17 at 3:21 p.m. Margaret Y. Keilty, 36, of Anthoine Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road and Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/19 at 1:27 a.m. Mason H. Noble, 21, of Clay Hill Road, Cape Neddick, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Gorham Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/19 at 7:04 p.m. Jason L. Morrill, 39, of Hawthorne Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/19 at 7:04 p.m. Marci M. Ladakakos, 41, of Goosefare Drive, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/20 at 2:21 a.m. Chelsea L. Lowell, 29, of Groveville Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/20 at 2:30 p.m. Chandler A. Collette, 24, of Heath Road, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Beeler on charges of misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/22 6:16 a.m. Lauren L. Russell, 23, of Grant Road, Saco, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

9/16 at 7:50 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

9/16 at 9:10 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Municipal Drive.

9/16 at 12:35 p.m. Alarm call on Twilight Drive.

9/16 at 4:26 p.m. Structure fire on County Road.

9/16 at 7:06 p.m. Alarm call on Deering Road in Gorham.

9/17 at 7:08 a.m. Alarm call on Long Plains Road in Buxton.

9/17 at 11:21 a.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

9/17 at 7:03 p.m. Alarm call on Running Tide Drive.

9/18 at 10:10 a.m. Structure fire on Mulberry Lane.

9/18 at 11:07 a.m. Alarm call on Waterfall Drive in Saco.

9/18 at 11:15 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/18 at 1:29 p.m. Propane leak on U.S. Route 1.

9/18 at 5:45 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on U.S. Route 1.

9/18 at 6:40 p.m. Alarm call on Springhill Road in Saco.

9/19 at 7:48 a.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

9/19 at 9:35 a.m. Alarm call on Deering Road in Gorham.

9/19 at 4:48 p.m. Alarm call on Farmington Falls Road in Farmington.

9/19 at 6:55 p.m. Alarm call on River Woods Drive.

9/20 at 12:17 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Howard Lane.

9/20 at 8:50 a.m. Alarm call on Exit 4, I-295 northbound in South Portland.

9/20 at 8:59 a.m. Alarm call on McLellan Road in Gorham.

9/20 at 11:54 a.m. Alarm call on School Street in Gorham.

9/20 at 3:03 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Haigis Parkway.

9/20 at 3:36 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street in Gorham.

9/20 at 5:28 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Track View Terrace.

9/20 at 7:02 p.m. Alarm call on Acorn Lane.

9/20 at 7:47 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Harmons Island.

9/21 at 12:17 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street in Saco.

9/21 at 7:46 p.m. Alarm call on Hemlock Drive in Gorham.

9/22 at 9:06 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/22 at 10:59 a.m. Alarm call on Harbor Drive in Saco.

9/22 at 2:48 p.m. Alarm call on Shipwreck Drive.

9/22 at 4:53 p.m. Alarm call on South Street in Gorham.

9/22 at 7:30 p.m. Alarm call on Clearview Drive in Gorham.

9/22 at 9:13 p.m. Alarm call on Preble Street in Gorham.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department received 51 calls from Sept. 16-22.

