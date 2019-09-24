A car crashed into a utility pole on Route 1 in Kennebunk, temporarily closing the roadway Tuesday, police said.

Kennebunk Police posted this photo of a crash on Route 1 Tuesday.

At least one vehicle overturned and a utility pole was broken during the wreck, according to a photo posted by the police. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 1 and Waterford Greene Driver.

Route 1 was closed after the crash from Harrisecket Road to Friend Street, although traffic was moving through by early Tuesday afternoon.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the crash or any injuries.

A crew from Kennebunk Light and Power responded to repair the pole.

 

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
car crash, kennebunk maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles