WESTBROOK — The Morrison Center has purchased the building at 31 Central St. to use for case management offices.
The Morrison Center, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities, bought the 3,300-square-f00t office building for $570,000, according to Cardente Real Estate. The building previously housed Anderson-Watkins Insurance.
“We have case management offices in a variety of locations that are bursting, so this allows us to have a central office building for our case management services, and it will probably house 15-20 case managers,” Morrison Executive Director Mark Ryder said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Nets not expecting Durant to play this season
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine football facing crucial game at Villanova
-
Local & State
Suspended attorney Nadeau petitions for reinstatement
-
New England Patriots
New Patriots fullback is the longest of long shots
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Sept. 27