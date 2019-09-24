WESTBROOK — The Morrison Center has purchased the building at 31 Central St. to use for case management offices.

The Morrison Center, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities, bought the 3,300-square-f00t office building for $570,000, according to Cardente Real Estate. The building previously housed Anderson-Watkins Insurance.

“We have case management offices in a variety of locations that are bursting, so this allows us to have a central office building for our case management services, and it will probably house 15-20 case managers,” Morrison Executive Director Mark Ryder said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: