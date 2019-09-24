New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will see foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Wednesday for an additional opinion on what the team and its doctors have called a high ankle sprain, according to multiple reports.

Dr. Anderson is considered the foremost authority on that area of the body and has performed ankle surgeries on Eli Manning and Derek Jeter in the past.

Barkley suffered his injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in Tampa. He had an MRI and was examined by Dr. Martin O’Malley at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday, which confirmed the initial speculation of a high ankle sprain.

The Giants are not expecting Anderson to offer a different diagnosis, but given the importance of Barkley to the future of the franchise having a second opinion is valuable and Anderson may have other ideas for treatments or time frames. High ankle sprains typically require anywhere from 4-8 weeks to heal.

PANTHERS: When Carolina Coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Cam Newton would not play in Week 4 game in Houston, he said there was no timetable for his quarterback’s return. Newton’s injury reportedly was thought to be a mid-foot sprain.

There might be a timetable now, and it’s not good for the Panthers or Newton.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Newton is believed to be dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot, a much more significant injury that involves broken mid-foot bones or torn ligaments – or both – and is often mistaken for a simple sprain. Such injuries often take months to heal and may require surgery, meaning the Panthers will move forward with Kyle Allen as their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

VIKINGS: Minnesota brought back a pair of familiar players, signing cornerback/punt returner Marcus Sherels and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

The moves were made on Tuesday, when the Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Chad Beebe on injured reserve with an ankle injury and waived linebacker Devante Downs.

Treadwell was cut by the Vikings at the end of training camp, after the 2016 first-round draft pick totaled just 56 catches and 517 yards over his first three years in the NFL. Sherels signed with New Orleans as a free agent in the spring but was let go before the regular season. He has played nine years for the Vikings.

BILLS: Buffalo promoted defensive tackle Kyle Peko from its practice squad to replace Harrison Phillips, who was placed on injured reserve two days after tearing a ligament in his left knee in the final minutes of a 21-17 win over Cincinnati.

The second-year player had been evenly splitting snaps with Star Lotulelei over the past two weeks. Peko combined to play in seven games with Denver in 2016 and ’17, and was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad a year ago.

