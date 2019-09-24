Durham

Thur.  9/26  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Mon.  9/30  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals  TO

Falmouth

Tues.  10/1  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Thur.  10/3  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee  TH

Mon.  9/30  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Freeport

Tues.  10/1   7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee  TH

Tues.  10/1  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  10/2  6 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  9/26  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Tues.  10/1  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Wed.  10/2  7 p.m.  Parks & Recreation   TO

Yarmouth

Thur.  9/26  7 p.m.  Operations/Renewable Energy Sustainability  LC

Thur.  9/26  7 p.m.  School Committee  CR

Mon.  9/30  6 p.m.  Open Space Plan  CR

Tues.  10/1  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board  CR

Tues.  10/1  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  CR

cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, yarmouth maine
