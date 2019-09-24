Durham
Thur. 9/26 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Mon. 9/30 6 p.m. Board of Appeals TO
Falmouth
Tues. 10/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TH
Thur. 10/3 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee TH
Mon. 9/30 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Freeport
Tues. 10/1 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee TH
Tues. 10/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 10/2 6 p.m. Planning Board TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 9/26 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Tues. 10/1 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Wed. 10/2 7 p.m. Parks & Recreation TO
Yarmouth
Thur. 9/26 7 p.m. Operations/Renewable Energy Sustainability LC
Thur. 9/26 7 p.m. School Committee CR
Mon. 9/30 6 p.m. Open Space Plan CR
Tues. 10/1 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board CR
Tues. 10/1 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee CR
