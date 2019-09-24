Dr. Batelli’s lifesaving work with New England Cancer Specialists is focused on patient care, centered in relationships, and powered by espresso. Finding balance in her life is a daily conscious effort, guided by the strength and courage she sees in her patients every day.

Monday:

7 AM: My days are long, but I deeply love being a physician. I’m motivated by the relationships I have with my patients, and I find strength and balance in them. By 7 a.m., I’ve looked over my schedule and am already at my first administrative meeting.

3 PM: I dedicate about two-thirds of my time to clinical work, and the rest of my time is spent on administration. My staff shares the same values and priorities—we work hard, and we like to laugh. I have them over to my house sometimes, and we spend time together. Knowing and enjoying each other personally is a pleasure.

Tuesday:

6 AM: I’ve been up since 5:15 am, sipping espresso and enjoying an introspective moment to myself. Quiet time is important to me—I like to hike and to be surrounded by the beauty in nature. It’s easy to get lost in the midst of work, and there’s always a next meeting or clinical activity. Taking time to sit by the extraordinary ocean, walk in nature, laugh with my friends, or play with my little nephew helps me manage stress and feel good.

1 PM: My time with patients is a balance between faithfulness and obedience to the best clinical guidelines available, and time spent listening to what makes their story unique. I devote a lot of energy to my relationships with patients—they are some of my dearest and closest friends.

6 PM: With clinical visits over for the day, my team and I meet to discuss the more complicated cases we are handling.

Wednesday:

6 AM: If I have time before patient visits start, I try to do Pilates once a week. It gives me energy! Sometimes I will make the time for a massage and really indulge myself.

11 AM: It’s not often that I take a lunch. Usually, I’ll use the time to fit in an extra patient visit.

4 PM: I absolutely love to be a part of initiatives in the community that involve my patients, so I am there to celebrate with them when they’re doing the Tri for the Cure or other events. I hope they know how proud I am as they train hard, fundraise, and participate. Their success is my success, and I love to show up dressed in pink to cheer and be reminded that there is so much good out there.

Thursday:

3PM: My time with patients is challenging and invigorating. I am inspired by their survivorship, and they help me learn every day how to provide the best care to every individual.

8 PM: I’m from Italy, so I’m used to eating a late dinner, European style. I love to cook—it’s good for me and good for others. It’s a kind of instant gratification and it keeps my mind busy, so I feel less stressed. I like to try new recipes from Italian chefs like Benedetta Parodi, and I make a lot of pasta and risotto. I sometimes make gnocchi by hand, or I have a great recipe for tiramisu. It’s easy, and it makes people so happy.

Friday:

6 PM: If I’m not heading to the airport to hop on a flight to a conference to learn about the latest breast cancer research, I’m headed downtown to peruse the Portland Museum of Art or a gallery, or to go for a walk with my husband and our dogs.

9 PM: I always begin and end my day with five minutes of reflection. What did I do well? What can I do tomorrow to make it better? I thank myself and commit to always improving.

