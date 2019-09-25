STANDISH — Alli Cunningham scored with an assist from Lexi Bugbee for Falmouth, and Leah LaFrance got an unassisted goal for Bonny Eagle as the teams played to a 1-1 girls’ soccer draw Wednesday in Standish.

Jordan Wolf made six saves for Falmouth (4-0-2). Jocelyn Manson had four saves for Bonny Eagle (5-1-1).

Falmouth scored 27 minutes into the match. Bugbee put a free kick on goal that Manson swept aside, but Cunningham knocked in the rebound.

LaFrance tied the game with 19 minutes left in regulation, reaching a ball that Wolf had punched out and lifting a 20-yarder over the goalie.

WISCASSET 6, DIRIGO 0: Cara Viele scored twice in the first half, and Gwen Webber got a goal in each half for the Wolverines (1-6) in a win over the Cougars (1-7) at Dixfield.

Latisha Wright and Kateleen Trask each contributed a goal as part of Wiscasset’s five-goal first half.

Wiscasset keeper Lily Sousa made four saves. Dirigo’s Tori Bellegrade stopped 18 shots.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, MT. VIEW 1: Annie Vannoy scored on a penalty kick with eight seconds remaining to give the Panthers (4-1-2) a win in Thorndike.

Autumn Ripley of Medomak Valley tied the game earlier in the second half. Kayla Donlin made seven saves for the Panthers.

Mia Rae scored for Mt. View (3-3), with an assist from Cameron Baines. Mustangs keeper Zoe Mayhew had nine saves.

WATERVILLE 1, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Paige St. Pierre scored in overtime to lift the Purple Panthers (5-1) to a win over the Eagles (5-1-1) in Waterville.

Jamie Richard made 11 saves for Waterville. Sandra Thelander stopped eight for Lincoln.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Anna Cote assisted on a goal by Skye Rogers, then notched an unassisted goal as the Saints (6-2) defeated the Patriots (3-4) in Gray.

Simone Long made three saves for St. Dom’s. GNG goalie Mackenzie Baston stopped eight shots.

POLAND 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Autumn Willis scored three goals to lead the Knights (4-3) past the Capers (3-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Poland goalie Abby Hart made nine saves. Christiana Pinette had seven saves for the Capers.

BOOTHBAY 5, TELSTAR 0: Chloe Arsenault collected four goals and an assist as the Seahawks (4-4) shut out the Rebels (1-8) in Boothbay Harbor.

Mara Gentry also scored. Jaelyn Crocker made four saves for the shutout.

Perry Morton had 10 saves for Telstar.

LAWRENCE 7, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Victoria Dunphy scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs (7-1) over the Eagles (0-7) in Fairfield.

Lexi Lewis added two goals, and Ashtynn Stewart and Cass Richards also scored.

Addie Brinkley had 13 saves for Lincoln.

SACOPEE VALLEY 1, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Olivia Barriault scored with just over three minutes remaining in overtime to lift the Hawks (2-7) over the Rangers (0-7) in Kittery.

Amber Barrett needed just one save to record the shutout. Hannah Seward made five saves for Traip.

MADISON 3, OAK HILL 2: Emily Edgerly scored all three goals, including one on a penalty kick, to give the Bulldogs (5-2) a win over the Raiders (4-3) in Madison.

WINTHROP 3, DIRIGO 2: Maddie Perkins scored on a penalty corner with no time remaining in regulation to lift Winthrop/Monmouth (9-0) past Dirigo (6-2), in Winthrop.

The Ramblers trailed 1-0 at halftime after a goal by Dirigo’s Grace Timberlake, but Kerrigan Anuszewski scored a pair of second-half goals to put the hosts in front.

Kailey Hackett tied the game with a penalty stroke.

BOYS’ SOCCER

LAKE REGION 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Giovani Lopez, Christian Attwood and Jason Harlow scored in the first half as the Lakers (2-4-2) defeated the Panthers (1-5-1) in Naples.

WATERVILLE 2, LINCOLN ACADEMY 1: Chris Williams and Declan Murphy scored a goal to lift the Purple Panthers (4-2) to a win over the Eagles (4-3) in Newcastle.

Waterville keeper Zack Menoudarakos finished with five saves.

Levi Farrin scored for Lincoln, while Tiger Cummings made 14 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous