NEW HIRES

Zach Caldwell joined Maine Source Homes & Realty in Auburn as a sales agent.

Caldwell is a lifelong Mainer who served in Afghanistan as an Army sergeant.

Christopher Carroll joined CHA Architecture as a senior architect.

Carroll brings more than 20 years of design and design-build experience. His portfolio includes residential properties, schools, hospital facilities and community centers.

Luke Cote has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as assistant vice president, mortgage loan originator in the bank’s Topsham office. Cote started his career in banking in 2013 as a mortgage process/originator, and is pursuing an accounting degree.

Jennifer Seekins has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as senior vice president, treasury services sales manager. Initially working from the bank’s Hampden office, Seekins will lead the treasury services group in providing commercial banking customers with cash management and merchant services. She has worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years.

PROMOTIONS

Jeffrey Pangburn was promoted to senior relationship manager for commercial lending team for TD Bank’s Greater Bangor region and Northern Maine.

Pangburn brings more than 14 years of business development, sales lead generation, prospect development and customer relationship management experience. Pangburn previously served as a relationship manager for TD’s commercial lending team.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Steel-Pro Inc., a custom equipment manufacturer based in Rockland, will receive the 2019 Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership Manufacturing Excellence Award at a ceremony on Oct. 3. Founded in 1978, Steel-Pro manufactures pressure vessels, biopharmaceutical equipment, vacuum chambers, storage tanks and other custom-designed equipment. The 52-employee company is ISO 9001 compliant, serving a range of industries, including biopharmaceutical, chemical and petrochemical, pulp and paper, semiconductor, solar and power generation, among others. The Maine MEP Manufacturing Excellence Award is presented to a company that demonstrates leadership, vision and manufacturing excellence.

Camden National Corp., the parent company of Camden National Bank, has been named to the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. Camden National was one of 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts – and the only bank headquartered in New England – to be recognized. To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, a category that includes 394 depository institutions nationally. Companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria, including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. Sandler O’Neill is an investment banking firm based in new York City.

