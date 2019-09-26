The interim superintendent in Kennebunk-based Regional School Unit 21 is stepping down following the school board’s admission the hiring process by which she was selected was flawed.

On Thursday, the Board of Directors accepted Maryann Perry’s resignation, effective Friday, according to a news release from the board.

Perry will be paid $8,878 for time worked this month and provided severance of $13,000 for a total of $21,878.

Her resignation comes a day after school board Chair MaryBeth Luce announced her resignation from the board and acknowledged the hiring process by which Perry was selected was flawed.

The board did not conduct an internet search on Perry, which would have produced news articles about allegations of financial mismanagement in her last school district in Massachusetts.

On Thursday board members voted 8-0 to appoint Assistant Superintendent Phillip Potenziano as interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year.

“Moving forward, the Board is committed to a timely and thorough review of the superintendent hiring process,” the release said. “The Board will document an updated process and share it with the public before starting the search process for a permanent superintendent for the 2020- 2021 school year.”

