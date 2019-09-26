The test of our times:
How businesses find, hire and keep a good workforce.
With unemployment running at a 4-year record, businesses are scrambling to sustain their workforces.
Join us for a conversation about the trends in Saco-Biddeford businesses.
Coffee and light breakfast provided.
People’s Choice Credit Union at 23 Industrial Parkway Road in Saco
Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m.
About the moderator:
Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She’s been the business editor at the Press Herald, overseeing an award-winning staff, since 2014.
On the panel:
Charles Collins, Deputy Executive Director of Workforce Training, Maine Community College System
