Embracing innovation is the hallmark of a lot of successful Maine businesses, but how complicated does that process become when the business is family-owned? Getting consensus among family members to pursue something risky can be a challenge that hits close to home.
Join Business Editor Carol Coultas and a panel of professionals who’ve been in the trenches of changing family businesses on Oct. 16
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when the program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m.
Parking on-site is free.
About the moderator:
Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She’s been the business editor at the Press Herald, overseeing an award-winning staff, since 2014.
On the panel
Colleen McCracken
