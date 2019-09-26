Finding and keeping workers continues to be a challenge for central Maine businesses. Three people on the front lines of the battle will talk about strategies they have used hire and retain people.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m.
The Michael Klahr and Holocaust and Human Rights Center is at 46 University Drive, Augusta. Parking on-site is free.
About the moderator:
Jessica Lowell covers business and economic development and general news in the Gardiner area. A University of Maine graduate, she has worked for newspapers in New Hampshire, upstate New York and Wyoming, where she has won awards for investigative and explanatory journalism. She’s a fellow of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism and the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources.
On the panel:
Amy Tardiff, VP and general counsel of J.S. McCarthy
Jennifer Riggs, chief nursing officer and CEO of MaineGeneral Community Care
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Freeport left heartbroken by York’s rally
-
Business Breakfast
Central Maine Business Breakfast Forum: Workforce Development
-
Business
Senate confirms corporate lawyer Eugene Scalia as labor secretary
-
News
Naples man who was kidnapped, shot was targeted for small drug debt
-
Arts & Entertainment
Kevin Feige could be the biggest thing for ‘Star Wars’ since Darth Vader