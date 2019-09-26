Finding and keeping workers continues to be a challenge for central Maine businesses. Three people on the front lines of the battle will talk about strategies they have used hire and retain people.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m.

The Michael Klahr and Holocaust and Human Rights Center is at 46 University Drive, Augusta. Parking on-site is free.

About the moderator:

Jessica Lowell covers business and economic development and general news in the Gardiner area. A University of Maine graduate, she has worked for newspapers in New Hampshire, upstate New York and Wyoming, where she has won awards for investigative and explanatory journalism. She’s a fellow of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism and the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources.

On the panel:

Amy Tardiff, VP and general counsel of J.S. McCarthy

Jennifer Riggs, chief nursing officer and CEO of MaineGeneral Community Care

