DOHA, QATAR — North Yarmouth native Ben True finished eighth in his heat and did not advance to the finals in the 5,000 meters at the World Track and Field Championships on Friday.
True finished 18th overall in a time of 13 minutes, 27.39 seconds. The top five finishers in the two qualifying heats and the next five fastest times advanced to the finals, which will be held on Monday.
Paul Chelimo of the United States ran the fastest time in qualifying, finishing in 13:20.18.
