Gus Ford’s goal on a rebound off a corner kick with 16:25 left in the game gave Falmouth a 2-1 boys’ soccer win over Cheverus on Friday.

Charlie Adams put Falmouth (6-0-1) on top in the first half, but Ethan Hammond tied the score just before halftime.

Falmouth got five saves from Jackson Quinn.

The Stags (2-4-2) got fives saves from Harrison Bell.

GORHAM 6, BONNY EAGLE 0: Javin Stickney had a pair of goals to lead five scorers for the Rams (5-1-1) as they easily handled the Scots (2-6) at Gorham.

Sebastian Irish had a goal and an assist for Gorham, and Travis Matheson, Ryan Farr and Matt Phinney chipped in with goals.

Ben Atkinson had four saves for Bonny Eagle, and Zach Beaumont has two.

WESTBROOK 4, MASSABESIC 1: Jacob Thornton, Devin Cyr, Chris Irakoze, and Sabri Ahmed scored as the Blue Blazes (3-2-2) topped the Mustangs (1-7) at Waterboro.

Westbrook goalkeeper Logan Orr had five saves.

Parker Jalbert found Ryan Hersey off of a corner kick in the second half for Massabesic’s goal. Caleb Smalley made 13 saves.

LEWISTON 4, BRUNSWICK 2: Bilal Hersi had a hat trick as Lewiston beat visiting Brunswick.

David Nzuzi and Lane Foushee scored unassisted goals in each half for the Dragons (6-1).

Suab Nur had a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils (7-0).

Goalie Jack McDiarmid had four saves for Brunswick; goalie Michael Belleau had eight for Lewiston.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 8, ISLESBORO 3: Dave Louis scored five goals as the Bereans rolled to the win at Islesboro.

Zach Wiles, Nathan Riportella and Lens Louis each added a goal and an assist for Temple (4-2-1). Ryan Paradis made three saves.

Patrick Kehoe had two goals for Islesboro (3-3-0). Charlie Jaggar had the other.

FIELD HOCKEY

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 8, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Katy Larson and Lilly Weinrich each had a hat trick for the Panthers (3-5) as they beat the Rangers (0-8) at Yarmouth.

Emilia McKenney added a pair of goals for NYA.

Makayla Mattingly had 17 saves for Traip, and Eliza Tod had two saves for the shutout.

ST. DOMINIC 8, WELLS 1: Anna Cote and Julianne Cook each had two goals as St. Dom’s defeated Wells.

Lorelei Bonney, Bella Pelletier and Avery Greco each had a goal for the Saints (8-2).

Lilly Clough scored for Wells (3-5).

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Maggie Powers, Kirsten Wentworth, Maddie Foreman and Camden Jones scored as the Raiders (5-3-1) jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead over the Patriots (3-5) at Fryeburg.

Bridget O’Neil had two assists. Maggie Powers and Ryan Duffy each had one.

MacKenzie Baston made 19 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

YORK 2, LAKE REGION 1: Abigail Dickson and Bailey Oliver each scored as the Wildcats (9-0) used a 15-3 shot advantage to erase a 1-0 deficit and edge the Lakers (6-2) at Naples.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, YARMOUTH 1: Kaitlyn Norrad and Grace Gray scored to lift Cape Elizabeth (4-5) over the Clippers (4-4) at Yarmouth.

Josie Boeschenstein had an assist for the Capers and Hannah Swift scored an unassisted goal for Yarmouth.

Cape Elizabeth goalie Christina Pinette made five saves, and Yarmouth keeper Cassie Walsh four.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Annika More scored with 18 minutes to play in regulation to break a scoreless tie as the Bulldogs (5-2-1) blanked the Red Riots (1-6) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Toni Stevenson added an insurance goal in the final seconds for Portland.

Elise Conner turned back 10 shots for South Portland. Caroline Lerch had six saves for the Bulldogs, and Elaina Legere added a save in relief.

BUCKFIELD 2, CARRABEC 0: Katy Henderson and Lynn Szabo connected for a goal each as Buckfield beat Carrabec.

The Bucks (6-2-0) took a 1-0 lead at the half. Seniors Deja Bennett and Kristen Patenaude played solid on defense, allowing one shot on goal.

Goalie Ashley Cates made six saves for the Cobras (2-5-0), and goalie Ruby Cyr only had to stop one to earn the win in net for Buckfield.

LISBON 2, WINTHROP 1: Giana Russo nailed the winning goal at the 30:02 mark of the second half as Lisbon secured a victory over Winthrop.

The Ramblers (5-2-1) scored first when a corner kick by Winthrop was tipped into the goal by a Lisbon player.

Kiley Merritt tied the contest at 33:05 of the second half on a breakaway for the Greyhounds (3-3).

Goalie Brooke Burnham made 13 saves for Winthrop, and goalie Sarah Haggerty prevented 12 for Lisbon.

MARANACOOK 2, MCI 1: Emily Harper and Evelyn St. Germain each scored to lift the Black Bears to the win at Pittsfield.

Skye Webb made five saves for Maranacook (5-0-2).

Alahna McCarron scored for the Huskies (5-2-0); Leah Bussell made 12 saves.

MESSALONSKEE 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Camdyn LaMarre had a goal and two assists to lead the Eagles (3-2-2) over the Skowhegan (2-4-0).

Caroline Westhoff, Lydia Bradfield, Shuana Clark and Rebecca White added goals for the Eagles. Hannah DelGuidice had three saves for the shutout.

Reese Danforth had 11 saves for Skowhegan.

