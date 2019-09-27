LISBON – A 25-year-old local man has died nearly a week after crashing his motorcycle on Ridge Road, friends reported Friday.

Cyrus Lavers died of injuries after being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston in critical condition.

On Saturday night, police were called to Ridge Road where they found a 2015 Harley-Davidson in a ditch and Lavers nearby. Police believe Lavers had been traveling south on Ridge Road and went off the right shoulder near the intersection of Webster Road.

Friends on Friday were taking to Facebook to offer up their condolences and share memories of Lavers.

“You will be deeply missed as you were deeply loved by many Cyrus Lavers,” one local woman wrote. “Truly beautiful soul and rare individual.”

“To the strongest and most wild dude I know,” wrote another. “I love you and will forever cherish every memory we have together. Hopefully heaven can handle their new angel.”

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Lisbon police said they are awaiting results of a crash reconstruction as well as toxicology and other reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: