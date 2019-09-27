Methuen Construction Co. of New Hampshire has been awarded a $60 million federal contract to build a new production facility at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

The project will consolidate paint, blast, rubber manufacturing and plastic molding operations into one location within the shipyard’s controlled industrial area by constructing a new facility, converting existing buildings and demolishing excess footprint, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office.

“As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I championed funding for this infrastructure project because it will provide valuable support to PNSY’s highly skilled employees while significantly increasing efficiency at the shipyard,” Collins said in the release. “Once completed, these consolidated and renovated facilities will provide workers with modern, streamlined spaces to fulfill their mission of repairing and modernizing our Navy’s submarines.”

New production areas also will support consolidation of rubber production and molding operations, fiberglass repairs, adequate cleaning/prep areas and environmentally controlled storage for curing preserved products, it said. The high bay area and shaft refurbishment booth will be equipped with bridge cranes, and the very large parts work area will have convenient access for portal crane from the waterfront and trucks for component delivery.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2023, according to the release.

