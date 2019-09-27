The timberland company Weyerhaeuser wants to terminate a massive rezoning plan for the Moosehead Lake region that was the focus of years of debate and regulatory battles over development in Maine’s North Woods.

In a filing this week, Weyerhaeuser told the Land Use Planning Commission that the company wants to end the development and subdivision zoning rights that were granted to Plum Creek Timber Company as part of the historic, 2009 Moosehead Region Concept Plan. Weyerhaeuser merged with Plum Creek in 2016.

“Unfortunately, the impact of the 2008-2009 recession forever changed the United States development landscape,” Weyerhaeuser senior asset manager Luke Muzzy wrote to the commission. “As a result, and despite our best efforts, the development components under the Concept Plan have not been implemented and no development has occurred.”

Plum Creek’s Moosehead Lake development plan was one of the largest and costliest regulatory reviews in Maine history. After years of fierce debate, the then-named Land Use Regulation Commission agreed to rezone nearly 400,000 acres in the Moosehead Lake region.

The vast majority of that acreage was permanently protected from development – while still allowing sustainable forestry on much of it – through easements or sales to conservation groups in what was then the second-largest conservation deal in U.S. history. In return, Plum Creek was granted the right to develop 975 house lots and two large resorts near Maine’s largest lake.

All of the conservation land protections as well as associated recreational improvements – such as hiking and snowmobiling trails – would remain in place if Weyerhaeuser succeeds in rezoning the land, according to LUPC.

But the residential and resort development has never materialized in the decade since the plan was approved. So Weyerhaeuser is asking the commission to rezone 16,910 acres that was within the development zone to a “general management” designation that is common throughout Maine’s commercially managed timberlands.

“Therefore we have concluded that the solutions incorporated in the Concept Plan are no longer practicable to implement,” Muzzy wrote. “We believe returning the zoning back to the original classification, which allows sustainable timber management, would provide near-term predictability for LUPC, Weyerhaeuser and the Moosehead Lake Region.”

The commission will meet in Greenville on Oct. 9 to begin discussing next steps in the process.

This story will be updated.

