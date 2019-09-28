Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hancock County man who last worked in the Winter Harbor area as a fisherman.
Samuel (Deonta) Linscott, 23, of Waltham hasn’t been heard from since Wednesday, his family told police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Trooper Dana Austin at the Bangor Regional Communications Center at 973-3700.
