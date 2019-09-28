FALMOUTH — Emma Gallant buried a 35-yard shot with just over two minutes left to give Cheverus a 3-2 win over Falmouth in a battle of unbeaten Class A South girls’ soccer teams Saturday morning.

Cheverus (8-0) went up 2-0 early in the game, as Riley O’Mara scored in the fourth minute and Gallant converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute.

Falmouth (4-1-2) rallied behind goals from Elise Gearan and Devin Quinn, but Gallant finished a pass from Lauren Jordan for the winning goal.

Jordan Wolf made seven saves for Falmouth. Neve Cawley of Cheverus stopped one shot.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, YORK 0: Karli Chapin settled down a corner kick from Maggie Cochran and put it past the keeper with two minutes left in the first half, sending the Capers (6-1) on their way to a win over the Wildcats (4-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Laura Ryer took a long pass from Nicolette Coupe and placed an arcing shot into the right side of the net for an insurance goal with 5:58 remaining.

GORHAM 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Madison Michaud scored in the first half, and Lily Courtney made six saves as the Rams (4-3) blanked the Scots (5-2-1) in Standish.

Jocelyn Manson stopped four shots for Bonny Eagle.

YARMOUTH 5, POLAND 0: Hannah Dwyer scored twice in the first half, and Parker Hartnett got two goals in the second half as the Clippers (5-1-1) beat the Knights (1-7) in Poland.

Adriana Whitlock rounded out the scoring. Yarmouth keepers Hope Olson and Kate Siegel combined for seven saves.

Sophia Vallee stopped 20 shots for Poland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Serena Mower had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (7-0-1) as they built a 3-0 halftime lead and defeated the Rangers (5-2) in Yarmouth.

Natalie Farrell opened the scoring in the 10th minute, assisted by Mower. Rylie McIntyre converted a setup from Naomi Reishman in the 29th minute, and Mower added an unassisted goal late in the half.

Traip avoided a shutout on a late goal by Kathleen McPherson, assisted by Sydney Auclair.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Jaylyn Stacy, Elyse Guptill, Lakyn Hink and Gabby Martin each recorded a goal as the Hawks (5-1-2) defeated the Raiders (2-6) in Fryeburg.

Sacopee keeper Kylie Day made eight saves.

Brooke Emery scored for Fryeburg, and Kershaw Winters had six saves.

FREEPORT 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: Rachel Wall scored with an assist from Hannah Spaulding, and Catriona Gould got two unassisted goals for the Falcons (7-1) in a win over the Saints (1-5-1) at Freeport.

BUCKFIELD 3, WISCASSET 0: Molly Bourget scored twice in the first half as the Bucks (7-2) defeated the Wolverines (1-7) in Wiscasset.

Buckfield also got a first-half goal from Katy Henderson.

LJ Travis made 10 saves for Wiscasset.

MORSE 3, LEAVITT 0: Emily Martin recorded her second hat trick of the season, leading the Shipbuilders (3-4-1) to a win over the Hornets (2-4) in Bath.

Martin’s first goal came on a shot from 18 yards in the first half. She second on a breakaway early in the second half, then made it 3-0 late in the game.

HALL-DALE 3, LISBON 1: Iris Ireland and Lily Platt scored second-half goals to lift the Bulldogs (6-1) over the Greyhounds (3-4) in Lisbon Falls.

Ireland’s penalty kick less than 13 minutes into the second half snapped a 1-1 deadlock. Rita Benoit also got a goal for Hall-Dale, and Bethany Ives made four saves.

Kiely Merritt scored for Lisbon.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 4, KENNEBUNK 0: Izzy Hurlburt and Emma Snyder scored in the first half, and Micaela Jacobs broke it open with two goals in the second half as the Mustangs (9-0) defeated the Rams (4-5) in Waterboro.

Mary Duffy and Camryn Champlin each had an assist.

Julia Gregoire needed just three saves to secure the shutout. Haley Moody made eight saves for Kennebunk.

MORSE 2, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: Paige Willis and Abby Durgin scored to push the Shipbuilders (5-3) past the Eagles (1-9) in South China.

Emily Myers made four saves for Morse.

Bella DeRose scored for Erskine, while Emily York stopped 11 shots.

LAWRENCE 1, GARDINER 0: Lexi Lewis scored off a penalty corner less than three minutes into overtime to lift the Bulldogs (8-1) to a win over the Tigers (6-3) in Fairfield.

Victoria Dunphy assisted on the goal. Emma Poulin made six saves, including a penalty stroke.

Gardiner’s Kassidy Collins had seven saves.

WINSLOW 4, MT. VIEW 0: Bodhi Littlefield scored twice and assisted on another goal for the Black Raiders (10-0) in a win over the Mustangs (6-4) at Winslow.

Taylor Rodriguez and Silver Clukey also scored. Leah Pelotte made six saves for the shutout.

Mt. View’s Thurston Illingworth stopped 17 shots.

