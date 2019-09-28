FALMOUTH — Emma Gallant buried a 35-yard shot with just over two minutes left to give Cheverus a 3-2 win over Falmouth in a battle of unbeaten Class A South girls’ soccer teams Saturday morning.
Cheverus (8-0) went up 2-0 early in the game, as Riley O’Mara scored in the fourth minute and Gallant converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute.
Falmouth (4-1-2) rallied behind goals from Elise Gearan and Devin Quinn, but Gallant finished a pass from Lauren Jordan for the winning goal.
Jordan Wolf made seven saves for Falmouth. Neve Cawley of Cheverus stopped one shot.
CAPE ELIZABETH 2, YORK 0: Karli Chapin settled down a corner kick from Maggie Cochran and put it past the keeper with two minutes left in the first half, sending the Capers (6-1) on their way to a win over the Wildcats (4-3) in Cape Elizabeth.
Laura Ryer took a long pass from Nicolette Coupe and placed an arcing shot into the right side of the net for an insurance goal with 5:58 remaining.
GORHAM 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Madison Michaud scored in the first half, and Lily Courtney made six saves as the Rams (4-3) blanked the Scots (5-2-1) in Standish.
Jocelyn Manson stopped four shots for Bonny Eagle.
YARMOUTH 5, POLAND 0: Hannah Dwyer scored twice in the first half, and Parker Hartnett got two goals in the second half as the Clippers (5-1-1) beat the Knights (1-7) in Poland.
Adriana Whitlock rounded out the scoring. Yarmouth keepers Hope Olson and Kate Siegel combined for seven saves.
Sophia Vallee stopped 20 shots for Poland.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Serena Mower had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (7-0-1) as they built a 3-0 halftime lead and defeated the Rangers (5-2) in Yarmouth.
Natalie Farrell opened the scoring in the 10th minute, assisted by Mower. Rylie McIntyre converted a setup from Naomi Reishman in the 29th minute, and Mower added an unassisted goal late in the half.
Traip avoided a shutout on a late goal by Kathleen McPherson, assisted by Sydney Auclair.
SACOPEE VALLEY 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Jaylyn Stacy, Elyse Guptill, Lakyn Hink and Gabby Martin each recorded a goal as the Hawks (5-1-2) defeated the Raiders (2-6) in Fryeburg.
Sacopee keeper Kylie Day made eight saves.
Brooke Emery scored for Fryeburg, and Kershaw Winters had six saves.
FREEPORT 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: Rachel Wall scored with an assist from Hannah Spaulding, and Catriona Gould got two unassisted goals for the Falcons (7-1) in a win over the Saints (1-5-1) at Freeport.
BUCKFIELD 3, WISCASSET 0: Molly Bourget scored twice in the first half as the Bucks (7-2) defeated the Wolverines (1-7) in Wiscasset.
Buckfield also got a first-half goal from Katy Henderson.
LJ Travis made 10 saves for Wiscasset.
MORSE 3, LEAVITT 0: Emily Martin recorded her second hat trick of the season, leading the Shipbuilders (3-4-1) to a win over the Hornets (2-4) in Bath.
Martin’s first goal came on a shot from 18 yards in the first half. She second on a breakaway early in the second half, then made it 3-0 late in the game.
HALL-DALE 3, LISBON 1: Iris Ireland and Lily Platt scored second-half goals to lift the Bulldogs (6-1) over the Greyhounds (3-4) in Lisbon Falls.
Ireland’s penalty kick less than 13 minutes into the second half snapped a 1-1 deadlock. Rita Benoit also got a goal for Hall-Dale, and Bethany Ives made four saves.
Kiely Merritt scored for Lisbon.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASSABESIC 4, KENNEBUNK 0: Izzy Hurlburt and Emma Snyder scored in the first half, and Micaela Jacobs broke it open with two goals in the second half as the Mustangs (9-0) defeated the Rams (4-5) in Waterboro.
Mary Duffy and Camryn Champlin each had an assist.
Julia Gregoire needed just three saves to secure the shutout. Haley Moody made eight saves for Kennebunk.
MORSE 2, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: Paige Willis and Abby Durgin scored to push the Shipbuilders (5-3) past the Eagles (1-9) in South China.
Emily Myers made four saves for Morse.
Bella DeRose scored for Erskine, while Emily York stopped 11 shots.
LAWRENCE 1, GARDINER 0: Lexi Lewis scored off a penalty corner less than three minutes into overtime to lift the Bulldogs (8-1) to a win over the Tigers (6-3) in Fairfield.
Victoria Dunphy assisted on the goal. Emma Poulin made six saves, including a penalty stroke.
Gardiner’s Kassidy Collins had seven saves.
WINSLOW 4, MT. VIEW 0: Bodhi Littlefield scored twice and assisted on another goal for the Black Raiders (10-0) in a win over the Mustangs (6-4) at Winslow.
Taylor Rodriguez and Silver Clukey also scored. Leah Pelotte made six saves for the shutout.
Mt. View’s Thurston Illingworth stopped 17 shots.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England
Frank Lloyd Wright's ‘Usonian Automatic’ home for sale in New Hampshire
-
Sports
Saturday’s girls’ roundup: Cheverus gets late goal to edge Falmouth
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s boys’ roundup: Freeport knocks off Fryeburg, 14-7
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Twins’ second baseman hurt as playoffs approach
-
College
College football roundup: Clemson survives Tar Heels