Amtrak Downeaster train service between Boston and Portland experienced significant delays Sunday after South Portland police were notified that a rail car at the city’s Rigby Yard had a suspicious package attached to it.

South Portland police said in a Facebook post Sunday evening that the package was attached to a rail car parked near another rail car that contained hazardous materials.

That discovery by railroad employees led to a police order halting all train traffic traveling through Rigby Yard, a crucial link in Amtrak Downeaster Service between Boston, Portland and Brunswick. The incident was reported to police at 12:46 p.m.

“An abundance of caution was used to determine that the package was harmless,” Lt. Thomas Simonds said in the statement on Facebook. “Because the item was in close proximity to several rail cars marked as containing hazardous materials, it was deemed prudent to bring in extra assistance from the South Portland Fire Department and the Portland Police Department Explosive Ordnance Unit (the police bomb squad).”

Simonds said the rail car with the suspicious package was located near the southwest end of Rigby Yard at the farthest distance from Main Street businesses and neighborhoods. South Portland police determined that it would not be necessary to evacuate the area.

After examining the package, police determined that the item was a bag of personal goods, likely left behind by someone who was trespassing on railroad property.

Capt. Robb Couture of the South Portland Fire Department confirmed that firefighters responded to the Rigby Yard around 1:30 p.m. to provide support for South Portland police.

Earlier in the day, Amtrak Downeaster posted a service alert on its website notifying passengers and their families that trains would be delayed by the incident.

A train rider from Maine who was stuck at North Station in Boston said in an email just before 5 p.m. that Amtrak was estimating a 2.5-hour delay. In the alert, Amtrak posted that all train movements in and out of Portland had been ordered to stop.

This story will be updated.

