Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

“The Art of the Comic,” UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 6, www.une.edu.

Louisa Wickard Paintings, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to Nov. 9.

Royal River Art League, Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., recent work by members, to Nov. 2.

Friday 10/4

Collaborative Women’s Art Show, Oak St. Lofts, 72 Oak St., Portland, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month during First Friday Art Walk.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Maine Jewish Hall of Fame: grand opening of permanent exhibit, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion: Oct. 4 & 5, “Chilling Celtic Tales,” for kids 5-17 by storyteller Janet Lynch 5:30 & 6:30, $5+; Oct. 11 & 12, “Victorian Murder & Mayhem,” performances from Portland Ballet’s “Tales from Poe,” $20 nonmembers, 109 Danforth St., Oct. 4 & 5, “Chilling Celtic Tales,” for kids 5-17 by storyteller Janet Lynch 5:30 & 6:30, $5+; Oct. 11 & 12, “Victorian Murder & Mayhem,” performances from Portland Ballet’s “Tales from Poe,” $20 nonmembers, 109 Danforth St., https://victoriamansion.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to Oct. 27, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Saturday 10/4

Bach & Beer, 4-6 p.m., with Palaver Strings at Customs House, 312 Fore St. Free, www.palaverstrings.org.

Circlesinging Portland Community Music, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Bourassa Dance, 525 Forest Ave., Portland, spontaneous, improvisational community-singing experience. Free, www.meetup.com.

Hornē Electric Band, 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, horn-driven electro-funk, portcityblue.com.

“Pink Houses: Tribute to John Mellencamp,” 8 p.m., Portland Eagles, 184 St John St., Portland, $10, www.pinkhousesband.com.

Sunday 10/5

240 Strings Fundraiser – Portland Piano Trio, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Benefits youth music education.

Antonio Lopez Palacios, 3 p.m., SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, Mexico City’s internationally celebrated classical guitarist, $12-$15, www.eventbrite.com.

Concerts for a Cause: Revolution in Sound, 2 p.m., First Parish Portland, 425 Congress St., pianists Mark Rossnagel and Tina Davis, $10-$15, firstparishportland.org.

Deep Purple: “The Long Goodbye Tour,” 7 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. www.porttix.com.

Saturday 10/12

Alex Roy & Friends, 8:30 p.m., Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Ongoing

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Paquita” and “The Firebird,” through Oct. 6 at Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theater, Route 1, Falmouth, $15-20 (discounts for children and seniors, mainestateballet.org, 781-3587.

“Omniphobia,” Oct. 4-13, Snowlion Repertory Co. at Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., comedic look at fear in modern society, $21, http://www.snowlionrep.org/tickets.

“The Clean House,” to Oct.14, Portland Stage Company, Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Whimsical tale about cleaning, relationships and finding the perfect apple. $32-$60, www.portlandstage.org.

“Radiant Vermin,” by Philip Ridley, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, to Oct. 13, dark comedy, pay-what-you-can to $23, www.madhorse.com, 747-4148.

“The Wedding Singer,” Friday-Sunday through Oct. 6, Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, www.portlandplayers.org.

Friday 10/4

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” 8 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St, Portland, $45-$75, portlandovations.org.

“The Producers” is being staged at Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath from Oct. 10-20, featuring Brittany Blakemore, Gregory Hawks and Zack LaChance. Courtesy/Chocolate Church Arts Center

Midcoast

Exhibits

Freeport Fall Festival, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Downtown Freeport, works ranging from photography, oil, watercolor, mixed media, fine craft, and jewelry with live musical performances.

“Gathering,” variety of distinguished creations at ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, closing Oct. 19.

Ardyth Davis Retrospective, Oct. 5-26, Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, fiber landscapes, www.maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Embracing the Unexpected,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, works in several genres by a quartet of Maine artists, through Oct. 9.

“A Sense of Time and Place: Four Seasons Maine,” new work by Jean Kigel, Gallery One, 1 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, on view to Oct. 15.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Friday 10/4

Newpoli, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, Taranta, Mediterranean music, $25-$28, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Not 2 Sharp, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot Street, Freeport, 4 piece acoustic band, $12, www.facebook.com.

Novel Jazz Septet, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Fort Andross, Brunswick, $18, www.explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 10/5

Stephanie Fogg Blues Band, 6-9 p.m. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, soulful blues, $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Slaid Cleaves: UUCB Concerts for a Cause, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, Maine-raised, Texas-based singer-songwriter, $10- $25.

Sunday 10/12

Sons of the Solstice, 3 p.m., Harpswell Inn, 108 Lookout Point Road, Harpswell, ’70s and ’80s rock. Free admission, with food, beer and wine for sale, benefits Harpswell Heritage Land Trust, hhltmaine.org.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Saturday 10/12

Singer Martin Swinger with the LGBT board game, “Rainbow Quest,” 7 p.m., Ground Floor, 13 School St., Freeport, $18 online at [email protected] with the LGBT board game, “Rainbow Quest,”

Theater/Dance

“The Producers,” Oct. 10-20, Studio Theatre of Bath at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Mel Brooks musical comedy, $15/$18/door, at the box office or 442-8455.

Friday 9/27

Folk Dance Brunswick, 6:30 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Many dances taught; no partner needed, www.folkdancebrunswick.com.

