LISBON — Cyrus Lavers, 25, of Lisbon, died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston Friday morning from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 21, according to Lisbon police.

Police were called to the crash on Ridge Road at 7:13 p.m. and found a 2015 Harley Davidson in a ditch and Lavers nearby. Police believe Lavers was traveling south on Ridge Road and went off the right shoulder of the road near the intersection of Webster Road.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to a news release.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Medical Examiner’s office is conducting blood and chemical testing, police said Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »