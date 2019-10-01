Bank makes new home at former railroad depot in Yarmouth

Gorham Savings Bank opened a new branch in the historic Grand Trunk Railroad Depot on Main Street in Yarmouth on Sept. 16 after a year-long restoration project.

The project represented a collaboration between local preservationist Ford Reiche, the town, the Village Improvement Society and landscape architect Sarah Witte.

“We strongly believe in making a positive impact in the communities we serve. When the opportunity to help restore this historic landmark presented itself, we believed it was an excellent way to invest in Yarmouth,” said Steve deCastro, president and CEO, Gorham Savings Bank.

The Grand Trunk Railroad Depot is a focal point on Main Street and a source of local pride. It was built in 1906 and originally owned by the Canadian National Railway Company. Active for 60 years until the train line stopped servicing the area, the Village Improvement Society bought the property in 1968 to save it from demolition. In 1979 the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Portland company chosen for ‘How I Built This’

The Portland-based family-owned company Dental Lace Inc. was one of 60 companies chosen from 1,000 applications to participate in National Public Radio’s “How I Built This” Summit with Guy Raz.

Hailing from around the world, this year’s “How I Built This” cohort will form a professional support network at the Summit from Oct. 22-23 at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

“Applying to be a fellow was the ultimate opportunity to be in the room with other founders who are at varying stages of their business. I started my company with no business background and looked to organizations like SCORE and listened to shows like ‘How I Built This’ to guide me through the basics and advise me on the inevitable pitfalls,” Dental Lace founder Jodi Breau said. “I look forward to meeting and networking with other entrepreneurs and industry professionals who have experienced the successes and challenges of running a business.”

NPR’s “How I Built This” fellowship is an opportunity for innovators at any stage of their entrepreneurial journey to gain resources to help them succeed in their business ventures. Learn more at summit.npr.org/fellowship.

Dental Lace Refillable Floss is touted as “the first fashionable zero waste dental floss.” The glass container is refillable, the floss and storage bags are compostable and the award-winning packaging is recyclable.

Since being launched in 2017, the product is now sold in 40 countries and all over the United States and Canada, meaning Breau is on her way to meet her goal of eliminating plastic dental floss waste.

S. Portland gym celebrates expansion

Basics Fitness Center in South Portland celebrated a new look with a Sept. 28 open house that featured mini-classes, demonstrations, guest speakers, prizes, refreshments and information booths.

The event also honored Peter Allen for his decade as fitness director at Basics. Allen made his reputation in Greater Portland as the fitness manager at the University of Southern Maine Lifeline Center for Wellness and Health Promotion.

Basics opened in South Portland in 2004 to cater to a niche population – baby boomers. The owners, the Marston family, believed that no other gym in Greater Portland dedicated itself to the 50-plus age group. Fifteen years later, Basics, at 380 Western Ave., just underwent a major renovation, with a new layout, new flooring, new group fitness space and more.

