WESTBROOK — The Intercultural Community Council Tuesday kicked off the expansion of its site at the Westbrook Community Center to allow for extra classrooms and a computer lab.

Work was originally slated for last year but was put off due to the relocation of a major gas line by Unitil.

The expansion to the Community Center is paid for in part by the Cornelia Warren Community Association, and the computer lab will be furnished through grants from Brick & Beam Society.

When the building is complete, an official opening ceremony will be organized, ICC Director Arthur Sabiti said in a press release.

ICC serves immigrant, refugee and asylee families with both youth and adult programming aimed at helping them acquire the basic skills necessary for successful integration into local communities.

