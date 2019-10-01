WESTBROOK — A Cumberland County Superior Court judge Sept. 26 found Bernice Landry, a certified medical assistant, guilty and sentenced her to 15 days in jail for stealing from an 85-year-old resident of Stroudwater Lodge.

While employed at Stroudwater Lodge in October 2018, Landry, 54, entered the resident’s apartment without permission while the resident wasn’t there and took a “personal effect,” according to a statement from the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. The theft was captured by surveillance from inside the apartment and was later reviewed by a family member, who reported it to the facility’s management.

Westbrook Police were contacted and Stroudwater Lodge fired Landry.

“Crimes by persons placed in trusted positions over our vulnerable citizens are unfortunately frequent and we need to hold these people accountable,” the press release said.

