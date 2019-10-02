Bath
Mon. 10/7 3 p.m. Bath Municipal Facilities Committee CH
Brunswick
Mon. 10/7 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 10/8 4:30 p.m. Teen Center Advisory Committee People Plus
Tues. 10/8 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 10/9 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 10/9 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 10/10 6 p.m. Elementary School Building Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 10/7 7 p.m. Mitchell Field TO
Wed. 10/9 4:30 p.m. Energy & Technology TO
Wed. 10/9 5 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront TO
Thur. 10/10 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Fri. 10/11 9 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Tues. 10/8 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Meeting RR
Wed. 10/9 6 p.m. Historic District Commission MR
