Bath

Mon.  10/7  3 p.m.  Bath Municipal Facilities Committee  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  10/7  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  10/8  4:30 p.m.  Teen Center Advisory Committee  People Plus

Tues.  10/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  10/9  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  10/9  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  10/10  6 p.m.  Elementary School Building Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  10/7  7 p.m.  Mitchell Field  TO

Wed.  10/9  4:30 p.m.  Energy & Technology  TO

Wed.  10/9  5 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront  TO

Thur.  10/10  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Fri.  10/11  9 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Tues.  10/8  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission Meeting  RR

Wed.  10/9  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  MR

