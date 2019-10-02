NEW HIRES

John McGill, M.D. joined the staff at Northern Light Plastic and Hand Surgery.

McGill completed his residency in plastic surgery from the Medical University of South Carolina, and completed a fellowship in hand surgery from Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Simone Yamauchi joined The Gove Group Real Estate in Wells.

Yamauchi brings experience in the hospitality and customer service industries in a high-end luxury environment.

William A. “Bill” Mayer joined HistoryIT as its first manager of history projects.

Mayer, of Cape Elizabeth, previously served as dean of Southern New Hampshire University’s Shapiro Library. He brings more than 25 years of experience working in libraries and archives, including four years as the executive for research services at the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

Susanne Powers joined the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra as executive director.

Powers most recently served as the general manager of the Cape Ann Symphony in Manchester, Mass. She is a violin teacher and concert violinist, who performs with several orchestras, including as assistant concert master for the PSO.

The Maine Community Foundation hired Adam Bair as information technology associate.

Bair, of Searsport, will manage servers, applications, remote network environments and website/digital communications for the foundation’s Ellsworth office.

PROMOTIONS

Maggie Kelley was promoted to senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Community Health Options.

Kelley has nearly three decades of experience in health care leadership, leading and directing clinical operations and designing clinical service models. She was hired in 2012 as director of care management and quality and was later promoted to vice president of medical management.

Jacquelyn Hedlund, M.D. was named senior medical director of Community Health Options.

Hedlund has been with Health Options’ medical team since joining as associate medical director in 2015.

Jody Fletcher has been promoted to company president at Maine Wood Concepts in New Vineyard. Previously a vice president in the family-owned business, he is the younger brother of former president Douglas Fletcher.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Jonathan Priest of Windham, who started his own MetLife Auto and Home Agency last year, was recognized by the company as the Top Second Year Agent in the Northeast Region, with regard to highest total new business in written premiums. He specializes in both personal and commercial lines, and has 20 years of financial services experience.

