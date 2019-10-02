RAYMOND — A special town meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, to vote on whether the town should appropriate up to $78,000 from the Undesignated Fund Balance to replace leased Central Maine Power streetlights with high-efficiency LED town-owned streetlights.
Both the Selectboard and Budget-Finance Committee recommend the motion.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Broadcast Studio, 423 Webbs Mills Road.
