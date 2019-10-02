WINDHAM — Public Safety Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Public Safety Building, 375 Gray Road. The event will also serve as the kick-off for Windham’s Maine Bicentennial celebration.

Public Safety Day will feature demonstrations with drones, fire extinguishers and police dogs, and firetrucks and police cars will be on display. A drug take-back will be available, and representatives from DARE and Be the Influence will be in attendance. In addition, State Farm agent Tricia Zwirner will present the Police and Fire departments with 133 Canary home monitoring devices for their members as part of the State Farm and Canary Protect the Protectors campaign. The devices alert users to monitor motion, air quality and temperature changes through the use of an app.

A ceremonial raising of the Maine Bicentennial Flag will kick off the town’s celebration to commemorate the state’s 200th birthday in 2020. Historical games, crafts and snacks will be available, along with a display of historical safety equipment. The Parks and Rec Department will also launch its Historical Photo Scavenger Hunt contest.

