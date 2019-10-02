BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust, in collaboration with the Bridgton Historical Society, will lead a tour of the site of the former Peabody-Fitch Farm on Oct. 5.

The tour will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, and participants should meet at Narramissic Farm at the end of Narramissic Road off of Ingalls Road in South Bridgton.

The walk is free and open to the public, and no registration required. Please come prepared with appropriate clothing and shoes for walking in the woods and fields.

