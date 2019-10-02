SCARBOROUGH — Bella Turner and Carrie Timpson scored first-half goals, and Scarborough made them hold up in a 2-0 field hockey victory Wednesday against Windham.

Turner tipped home a shot by Stella Grondin in the 15th minute, and Timpson finished a cross from Erin Bresnahan in the 23rd minute.

Windham (6-4) took six penalty corners, but couldn’t answer.

Scarborough (6-3) got six saves from Abby Roy. Windham’s Molly McAllister made four saves.

CHEVERUS 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Sammi Snow scored her first varsity goal with 2:39 remaining to lift the Stags (5-2-3) over the Golden Trojans (5-5) in Saco.

Cheverus went ahead midway through the first half when Isabella Cloutier set up Taylor Tory.

Thornton drew even on a goal by Faith Tillotson with 16:17 to play.

Snow’s goal was assisted by Lucia Pompeo.

Madison Vachon made nine saves for the Trojans, while Hannah Woodford of Cheverus had 12 saves.

MASSABESIC 3, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Micaela Jacobs’ two second-half goals helped the Mustangs (11-0) secure a win over the Bulldogs (0-11-1) in Portland.

Emma Snyder scored for the Mustangs in the first half.

Portland averted a shutout when Aleah Murph scored with just under eight minutes to play, assisted by Talia Casale.

Massabesic goalie Allison Gerry made two saves. Portland goalie Jada McIlwain blocked 40 shots.

WESTBROOK 4, BONNY EAGLE 1: Katie Champagne converted a penalty stroke and Kaitlyn Talbot scored with an assist from Lily Ranco as the Blue Blazes (5-4-1) grabbed a 2-1 halftime lead and pulled away from the Scots (1-7-1) at Standish.

Morgan LeBeau and Chadda Chhoeun contributed second-half goals.

Riley Heacock scored for Bonny Eagle.

Westbrook goalie Aria Brunner recorded two saves, while Allie Hegarty stopped three shots for the Scots.

SANFORD 2, NOBLE 1: Kallee Turner converted a pass from Phoebe Joy just 21 seconds into the second overtime as the Spartans (5-5) outlasted the Knights (1-8-1) in Sanford.

Joy broke a scoreless tie with 9:40 left in regulation, but Kailee Sprague answered with 5:12 left.

BIDDEFORD 5, GORHAM 1: Abby Allen’s three goals and two assists paced the Tigers (9-0) to a win over the Rams (5-4) in Biddeford.

Anna Lavigne notched the other two Biddeford goals. Megan Mourmouras had an assist and Abby Nadeau made two saves.

Molly Rathburn scored for Gorham

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 4, LEWISTON 1: Margaret Dwinal, Eliza Libby, Ema Hawkes and Hannah Hawkes all scored in the second half as the Eagles (5-2) rallies past the Blue Devils (2-5-1) in Lewiston.

Madison Kinney made for saves for Mt. Ararat.

Abby Svor gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead in the first half. Lewiston’s Gemma Landry finished with six saves.

