The American Journal will publish letters related to the Nov. 5 elections through its Oct. 24 issue. The final deadline for those letters will be Oct. 18. The newspaper will not be printing any elections letters Oct. 31, the last issue prior to Election Day. Letters should be no longer than 250 words and can be sent to [email protected]

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal Opinion
Related Stories
Latest Articles