ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Coach Jay Gruden still isn’t ready to say who will start at quarterback Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Gruden said after practice Thursday that he’s “getting closer” to deciding on a quarterback from among Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and the first-round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins, but wants to wait at least another day.

Part of what will factor into the decision is the health of McCoy, who hasn’t played since breaking his leg last season, and of Keenum, who has an injured right foot.

Keenum has six turnovers in the past two games for Washington, which is 0-4 as it prepares to take on the unbeaten Patriots.

Haskins threw three interceptions while making his NFL debut, replacing Keenum in the second quarter of last week’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants.

JETS: Quarterback Sam Darnold is scheduled to have blood tests and an ultrasound Friday to determine if his swollen spleen has returned to normal size – or close to it – and allow him to play in a game for the first time since the opener.

“It’s a tough thing because you want to stay safe,” Darnold said. “I want to make sure that I’m safe out there, and that, you know, I’m not going to die.”

GIANTS: Running back Saquon Barkley picked up the pace in rehabilitating his sprained right ankle but gave no hint when he will play.

Barkley, who sustained a high ankle sprain Sept. 15 against Tampa Bay, worked out with trainers for the second straight day and increased his workload.

JAGUARS: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed his sixth consecutive practice.

Ramsey sat out because of an apparent back injury that caused him to miss last week’s victory at Denver. It was the first game Ramsey has missed in his four-year career.

