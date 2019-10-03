WESTBROOK — Max Murray scored two goals and Benson Furber made nine saves as Kennebunk remained unbeaten with a 2-1 boys’ soccer win over Westbrook on Thursday.

The Rams are 7-0-2.

Sebri Ahamad scored for Westbrook (4-3-2). Tony Oduki finished with 11 saves.

BRUNSWICK 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Lane Foushee opened the scoring with a goal nine minutes in and Josh Music added his goal with two minutes to remaining in the first half, both on assists from Davis Nzuzi, as the Dragons (8-1) cruised past Skowhegan (3-6-1) at Brunswick.

Nzuzi added a goal 21:00 into the second half, finishing off a Zeke Spiro corner kick, Foushee put in an unassisted goal for Brunswick and Liam Driscoll rounded out the scoring with less than a minute left on a feed from Diego Matwa.

Gage Morgan made 12 saves for Skowhegan, and Jack McDiarmid stopped six shots for the Dragons.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, YORK 0: Jacob Adams gained possession in the defensive half and took a clean breakaway in to score the opening goal one minute into the game and Raiders (4-5-1) made it stand in beating the Wildcats (4-4-1) at Fryeburg.

Jil Sehr gained the end line and put a cross to a streaking Adams for his second of the day in the second half.

Alex Neilson made seven saves for York, and Fryeburg’s Chandler Adams made three saves for the shutout.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 5, WATERVILLE 1: Parker Morrison and Zach Cheeseman each scored twice to lift the Panthers (9-0) at Waterville.

Ian Doughty also scored Medomak Valley (9-0-0); Aiden Starr made eight saves.

Josiah Bloom scored for Waterville (5-4) and Zack Menoudarakos stopped 11 shots.

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 0: Colby Christakis connected with Javin Stickney for a pair of goals as the Rams (6-2-1) beat the Eagles (1-8) at Gorham.

Andrew Farr scored Gorham’s third goal. Zach Beaumont made three saves.

Goalkeeper Cameron Brown had five saves for Windham.

MT. ABRAM 11, WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 0: Cam Walters, Kenyon Pillsbury and Tyson Hill each scored two goals as the host Roadrunners (7-2) topped the Wolverines (0-6-1).

The Roadrunners also got goals from Evan Allen, Jon Jordan, Troy Hupper, Kody Chapman and Kyle Presby.

Goalie Travis Davis made 12 saves for the Wolverines, and goalies Ian Allen and Damien Thurlow combined to make two saves for Mt. Abram.

HALL-DALE 4, LISBON 0: Akira Warren had a hat trick to help power the Bulldogs at Farmingdale.Josh Nadeau also scored for Hall-Dale (9-0-1), with Warren, Kia Lucas, Adam Scovil and Ian Stebbins picking up assists. Sam Sheaffer made nine saves for the shutout. Lisbon dropped to 8-2-0.

OAK HILL 5, WINTHROP 0: Riley Worth and Brady Bangs each scored two goals as Oak Hill won at Winthrop.

Bangs also had two assists and Nico Soucy scored for the Raiders (5-4).

Cole Whitten made six saves for Oak Hill and Jake Smith stopped 15 shots for the Ramblers (4-6).

WINSLOW 3, LAWRENCE 1: Thorn Dubois scored the eventual winning goal with 28:20 left in the second half as the Black Raiders won at Winslow.

John Day and Devin Bettencourt also scored for Winslow (7-2-1).

Ben Nadeau scored for Lawrence (2-6-1), and Nick Webber had 11 saves.

Winslow keeper JJ Carey made five saves.

