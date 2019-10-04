KENNEBUNK — As he pulled his Kennebunk High football team together for a postgame huddle Friday night, Coach Joe Rafferty said, “Let’s appreciate the moment. We did it together.”

And it was quite the moment.

With senior quarterback Tommy Lazos throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for two, the Rams defeated Massabesic 36-22, giving Rafferty his 200th career victory.

“Honestly, I had no clue, so it’s hard to think,” said Rafferty, who has a record of 200-175 in 41 seasons with the Rams. “I wish it had happened 20 years ago. I guess this is a sign of our kids committing and believing in our program.

“I’m just happy for our kids tonight. These are the type of things I know I’ll look back on some day, but right now I’m anxious to look at the film and see why we struggled early.”

The victory lifted Kennebunk to 4-1 in Class B South and snapped a three-game winning streak for Massabesic, which dipped to 3-2.

It was, said Kennebunk running back David York, “a fun game” as both teams took turns carrying momentum and leads.

After falling behind 21-8, Massabesic took a 22-21 lead by scoring on its final drive of the first half – a 35-yard pass from Nick Roberge to Ricky Hendrix, who made a diving catch – and its first drive of the third quarter – a 1-yard sneak by Roberge, who gained 145 yards.

But the Rams quickly regrouped.

“It was just about us coming together, never looking down on each other,” said York, who gained 153 yards on 16 carries. “Everything was working out, we stayed positive. We knew if we could do that, we would win.”

Kennebunk also made a slight offensive adjustment at halftime, installing its trips formation with three wide receivers to spread out Massabesic’s defense. That allowed Lazos, who carried the ball once in the first half, to become more involved.

He had four carries in the second half for 30 yards and the two touchdowns.

“We found what was working for us,” said Lazos, who threw TD passes to Jacob Sullivan and Ryan Connors in the first half. “Massabesic played good D, a good game overall. We just made some adjustments that worked in the second half.”

Kennebunk regained the lead, 29-22, immediately after Massabesic’s go-ahead touchdown. York had a 42-yard run to begin the drive, and Lazos went in from the 5, then rushed for the conversion.

The Mustangs fumbled on their next possession, and Kennebunk’s Thomas Hutchins recovered it at the Massabesic 44. Three plays later, after a facemask penalty, Lazos went in untouched from the 11.

“They got our guys a little confused defensively,” said Massabesic Coach Eric Ouellette. “Mentally, we didn’t get aligned correctly at times. Had some stupid penalties. The good thing is that all that stuff is fixable, and hopefully we can clean it up.”

For the Rams, it was a special win.

“This is amazing,” said York. “I’m glad to be part of this. This is historic. And I’m happy for him. We love Coach Raff.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: