PITTSFIELD — It was supposed to be a battle of undefeated Class C powers Friday night. It turned into another lopsided victory for Wells.

The Warriors controlled play throughout and cruised to a 54-8 victory at Maine Central Institute. Wells improved to 5-0 and ran its winning streak to 33.

“People like to overhype (the streak) a little bit,” said Wells senior Matt Tufts, who had four sacks. “We take it one game at a time. It’s just a win streak. We’re playing for the (state championship).”

MCI (4-1) was missing several key players. Running back Cole Steeves was on crutches after a knee injury in last week’s victory at Waterville. Six others, including four starters, sat for what MCI Coach Tom Bertrand called a violation of team rules.

“We set some standards, in terms of small things that are important,” Bertrand said. “We’ll have that same standard next week, and if we have kids that don’t meet that, they won’t play against Winslow. There’s things that are more important than football.”

Even with a full roster, the Huskies would have been hard-pressed to slow the Warriors.

Jacob Scott had a pair of first-half touchdown runs for the Warriors. The first went for 29 yards, and came one play after a Payton MacKay touchdown run was negated by a holding penalty.

Scott’s second touchdown run came late in the second quarter and pushed the lead to 27-8.

MacKay’s 42-yard touchdown run gave Wells a 13-0 lead late in the first. Matt Ouellette’s 64-yard catch from Brady Fox made it 19-0 lead.

“That’s a good football team,” Wells Coach Tim Roche said of MCI. “If they would’ve had those other guys, I think it would have been a better game. But we’re a pretty good team.”

Wells needed just four plays to score three touchdowns in the third quarter. MacKay finished with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and Jonah Potter had two touchdowns and 85 yards rushing.

MCI’s Nason Berthelette caught 12 passes for 108 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown from Ryan Friend in the second quarter.

SOUTH PORTLAND 31, GORHAM 28: Frank Tierney kicked a 22-yard field goal with two seconds remaining as the Red Riots (3-2) rallied to defeat the Rams (2-3) in Gorham.

South Portland quarterback Anthony Poole rushed for two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Red Riots erased deficits of 21-6 and 28-21. He also threw a 35-yard TD pass to Connor Dobson in the third quarter, and set up the winning field goal when he connected with Tyler Small for a 26-yard completion to the 1.

SCARBOROUGH 32, DEERING 8: Chase Cleary had touchdown runs in each of the first three quarters as the Red Storm (4-1) defeated the Rams (2-3) in Portland.

Cleary’s TD runs of 12, 21 and 9 yards helped Scarborough build a 19-0 lead. Jarett Flaker added a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and caught a 29-yard scoring pass from Sam Rumelhart in the fourth.

Jason Pichette recovered a fumble in the end zone for Deering’s touchdown.

BRUNSWICK 50, GARDINER 14: Owen Richardson rushed for three touchdowns and Cam Hathaway added a pair of scoring runs as the Dragons (5-0) rolled past the Tigers (1-4) at Bowdoin College.

The Dragons built a 42-7 halftime lead, aided by Jack Harvey’s 40-yard interception return for a touchdown and Mitch Lienert 29-yard TD run.

Gardiner got its touchdowns on a 16-yard pass from George Ricker to Noah Reed and a 4-yard run by Sean Michaud.

NOBLE 35, WESTBROOK 8: Blake Ouellette had three 1-yard touchdown runs, including two in the fourth quarter as the Knights (1-4) pulled away from Westbrook/Waynflete (0-5) in Westbrook.

Matt Beerworth caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Drake, and Logan Rendell added a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Brayden Demers returned a kickoff 96 yards for Westbrook’s touchdown.

YARMOUTH 64, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 36: Jack McGrath scored five touchdowns and Wyatt Sullivan added three as the Clippers (3-2) defeated the Patriots (1-4) in an eight-man game in Yarmouth.

– Travis Lazarczyk of the Morning Sentinel contributed to this report.

