Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls consider ames played through Saturday, Oct. 5 and were first released on at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) Cape Elizabeth
3) South Portland
4) Cheverus
5) Falmouth/Greely
6) Freeport
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Scarborough
4) South Portland
5) Freeport
6) Greely
Girls’ soccer
1) Scarborough
2) Cheverus
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Freeport
5) Falmouth
6) Yarmouth
Field hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Freeport
4) Falmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Yarmouth
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Scarborough
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
