Autumn is definitely in the air and the fall sports season is starting to wind down.

One sport, golf, has already given out team titles and while it’s not postseason time, yet, for football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, every game, every match, every week and every day takes on more importance.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse ahead:

Golf

No local teams qualified for the golf state championships, which were held Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Mt. Ararat repeated as Class A state champion, York won the Class B title and Kents Hill took home the Class C crown.

This coming Saturday, the top individual players will convene at Natanis for their opportunity at state glory.

Taking part will be Cheverus’ Jack Tracey, Deering’s Nick McGonagle, Portland’s Bennett Berg and Cooper Bay and Waynflete’s George Fahey.

Football

Cheverus hosted Portland in a memorable football game Saturday afternoon. The Stags took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, as Sean Tompkins capped a long drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs then got in gear in the second period and pulled even on a 4-yard TD run from quarterback Grant Crosby. Portland then recovered a fumble and drove for a go-ahead score, but Crosby was stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1. The visitors would take a 14-7 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run from Jamal Moriba, but late in the first half, Tompkins put on a show, first tying the score on a 72-yard burst, then putting the Stags ahead, 21-14, at halftime on a 30-yard rush.

The Bulldogs started the second half with a lengthy drive, but again, Portland couldn’t manage the final inch and Cheverus held on downs. The Stags then got some breathing room, marching 99 yards and taking a 28-14 advantage when Orion Guibord scored on a 21-yard run. That sequence loomed enormous, as the Bulldogs drew within a TD in the fourth period, on an 8-yard Moriba run, but the two scores Portland should have had but didn’t get ultimately spelled defeat, as Cheverus’ defense forced one final turnover on downs and the Stags held on for a 28-21 Homecoming Day victory.

Cheverus made it three wins in a row and improved to 3-2 on the year.

“This means the world, especially as a Portland boy, said Tompkins, who ran 186 yards and three TDs on just seven carries. He also caught a pass for 11 yards.

“This game was a sign of maturity and we’re happy about that,” said Stags coach Mike Vance. “Every team matures during the season and we had a lot of room for improvement. The kids have really put it together.”

Cheverus (fourth in the Class B South Crabtree Points standings at press time) goes to 3-2 Biddeford Friday.

Portland, which got 180 passing yards from Crosby and 138 rushing yards from Moriba, fell to 0-5 despite a valiant effort.

“We were finally able to get in a situation to play all four quarters and despite what the scoreboard says, I’m proud of the guys,” Bulldogs’ first-year coach Jason McLeod said. “We were able to move the ball effectively and efficiently and do what we thought we could do, whether it was on the ground or in the air.”

Portland (10th in Class B South) welcomes 3-2 South Portland in the “Battle of the Bridge” Friday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Deering, meanwhile, lost at home to Scarborough, 32-8, Friday, and fell to 2-3 and fifth in Class B South. The Rams trailed, 6-0, after one quarter, 12-0 at halftime and 25-0 after three periods. Jason Pichette recovered a fumble in the end zone to get Deering on the board in the fourth quarter and James Opio added a two-point conversion rush, but it wasn’t enough. The Rams are home versus defending Class B champion Marshwood (4-1) Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Waynflete’s defending state champion boys’ soccer team improved to 8-1 and second to Hall-Dale in the Class C South Heal Points standings after shutout victories over visiting Traip Academy (5-0), defending Class D champion North Yarmouth Academy (2-0) and visiting Gray-New Gloucester (6-0). Oliver Burdick had three goals and Joey Ansel-Mullen and Harry Millspaugh added one apiece against the Rangers. In the win at the Panthers, Ian McClure-Chute and Samir Sayed had the goals. Against the Patriots, McClure-Chute had two goals and Burdick, Millspaugh, Sayed and Aidan Kieffer each added one. The Flyers went to Wells Tuesday, host Fryeburg Academy Thursday, visit Sacopee Valley Saturday and return home Tuesday of next week to face St. Dom’s.

In Class A South, Portland got back in the win column Friday, blanking visiting Sanford, 5-0, to improve to 6-3. Anselmo Tela scored twice and Steve Matanga, Jonas Matondo and Josh Mutshaila also tickled the twine. The Bulldogs (eighth in the region) hosted Massabesic Tuesday, go to Noble Friday and welcome Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus was 4-4-2 and seventh in Class A South at press time following a 3-1 home victory over Bonny Eagle and a 3-0 win at Windham. Nate Smith scored two goals and Will Mullen added another against the Scots. In the win over the Eagles, Smith, Ethan Hammond and Emmet Schuele had the goals. The Stags host Biddeford Friday, then go to Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Deering was 3-4-2 and 10th after blanking visiting Biddeford (3-0) and host Bonny Eagle (1-0) last week. Calvin Benider, Rivaldo Ramos Sanchez and Khalid Shati had the goals against the Tigers. In the win over the Scots, Monte Almashkoor had the only score. The Rams were at Westbrook Tuesday, welcome Windham Thursday and play host to South Portland Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cheverus remained undefeated last week after a 2-0 victory at Bonny Eagle, the Stags’ ninth successive victory. Emma Gallant scored twice in the second half. Cheverus (first in the Class A South Heals at the start of the week) was home against Windham Tuesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), goes to Biddeford Friday, then welcomes Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Portland sat 6-2-1 and eighth in Class A South following Friday’s 6-2 victory at Sanford. Eliza Stein scored four times and Annika More added two goals. The Bulldogs were at Massabesic Tuesday, host Noble Saturday and travel to Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Deering got in the win column for the first time last Tuesday, 1-0, at Biddeford, then lost at home to Bonny Eagle, 5-0, to fall to 1-8 and 14th in the region. Ella McGowan found the goal in the victory. The Rams were home with Westbrook Tuesday, go to Windham Thursday and visit South Portland Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, Waynflete sandwiched losses at Traip Academy (2-0) and Gray-New Gloucester (1-0, in overtime) around a 1-0 home win over defending Class D champion NYA. Jesse Connors made 14 saves against the Rangers. In the victory, Devan Sherry scored the goal. Connors had eight saves in the setback at the Patriots. The Flyers (10th in the region) were at NYA Tuesday, host Sacopee Valley Friday and visit Old Orchard Beach Monday.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team was 6-2-3 and third in Class A South at press time following a 2-1 double-overtime win at Windham, a 2-1 home victory over Thornton Academy and a 5-1 win at Noble. Lucia Pompeo had the winner against the Eagles, while Taylor Tory also scored and Hannah Woodford made 17 saves. In the win over the Golden Trojans, Tory scored in the first half, Sammi Snow rattled the cage late for her first varsity goal and Woodford stopped a dozen shots.

“This means a lot,” Snow said. “It shows we can finish.”

“It was a relief to know we won and we weren’t going into overtime again,” Woodford said.

“None of the games this year have been easy,” added Stags’ first-year coach Theresa Hendrix. “We knew coming into the season that every team and every game would be tough. Our goal is to be consistent and the girls did that today.”

In the win over the Knights, Pompeo scored four times, Madisyn Durgin added a goal and Woodford made 10 saves. Cheverus was home with Gorham Tuesday, goes to South Portland Thursday and closes the regular season Wednesday of next week at home versus undefeated Massabesic.

The Portland/Deering co-op squad fell to 0-11-1 and 16th in Class A South after losses last week at South Portland (5-1) and at home to Massabesic (3-1). In the loss to the Red Riots, Noelle Walker had the goal and Jada McIlwain made eight saves.

“The girls keep stepping up and doing the best they can,” said Portland/Deering coach Beth Arsenault. “I can’t complain about the effort. We have lapses in games and it’s almost always when the second half starts.”

Aleah Murph (from Talia Casale) had the goal against the Mustangs, while McIlwain made 40 saves. The Bulldogs were at Falmouth Monday and closed the season at home versus Marshwood Tuesday.

Volleyball

Cheverus’ volleyball team was 5-4 and sixth in Class A after a straight set (15-25, 17-25, 11-25) home loss to Gorham and four-game home victories over Biddeford (25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11) and Sanford (25-16, 18-25, 25-18, 25-13). In the loss, Liza Rogers had eight digs, six kills and three aces, Alex Hammond added six kills and Maddie Williams chipped in with six assists. Against the Tigers, Rogers had 10 kills, seven aces and four blocks, Williams produced 19 assists, eight kills and four aces and Hammond and Jill Lizotte each had nine kills. In the win over the Spartans, Booth had 16 service points, Hammond had 12 kills, Rogers added 10 aces, eight kills and seven digs and Lizotte and Kristina Matkevitch each finished with seven kills. The Stags were at Brunswick Tuesday and go to Kennebunk Thursday.

Portland was 2-5 and 13th after a straight set (25-23, 25-21, 25-22) home win over Sanford and a four-set (25-19, 14-25, 24-26, 23-25) home setback to Bonny Eagle. In the victory, Rose Watson had seven aces, Kiera Eubanks finished with five blocks and Amanda Kabantu added seven kills. Against the Scots, Watson had five aces and Eubanks added four blocks. The Bulldogs were at Deering Tuesday, travel to Windham Wednesday, play at Marshwood Thursday and host Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Deering was 1-7 and 14th following a five-set (14-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-15, 8-15) loss at Windham and a three-set (18-25, 17-25, 10-25) setback at South Portland. At the Eagles, Janella Ridge had 24 digs and Taja Wilkins added six kills. In the loss to the Red Riots, Ride had 14 digs. The Rams welcomed Portland Tuesday, go to Massabesic Thursday and Gorham Saturday and host Massbesic Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Cheverus and Portland took part at the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions in Belfast Saturday.

The Bulldogs boys placed 23rd and the Stags finished 32nd. Portland’s Wyatt Dana was 22nd individually in 16 minutes, 46.94 seconds. Cheverus was paced by Will Herman (102nd, 17:59.33).

In the girls meet, Portland was 15th and Cheverus placed 25th. The Stags were paced by Grace Turner (44th, 20:29.82). The fastest Bulldog was Tenley Flint (59th, 20:54.54).

Deering joined Westbrook at Noble last Thursday. The Rams boys were first as a team. Isaac Tabb was the individual runner-up in 18:12.02. Deering’s girls didn’t score as a team, but Megan Cunningham was first individually in 21:21.28.

Waynflete ran with Fryeburg Academy and NYA at Freeport Friday. The Flyers boys came in third. Levi Lilienthal paced Waynflete with a fifth-place finish (18:43.14). The girls were also third. Blythe Thompson was fourth individually in 21:44.16.

Thursday, Waynflete joins NYA, Old Orchard Beach, St. Dom’s and Traip Academy at Maine Coast Waldorf and Friday, Cheverus, Deering and Portland join Scarborough at South Portland.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

