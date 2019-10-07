The Tracy McMullen Quintet

8 p.m. Friday. Meloon Chapel at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $5 students, $10 seniors. eventbrite.com

Here’s a chance to jazz up your Friday night. Portland Conservatory of Music’s Dimensions in Jazz series welcomes the Tracy McMullen Quintet. You’ll surely enjoy a night of original compositions featuring McMullen on saxophone, guitarist Toby Gaboury, Tyler Heydolph on bass, pianist Mike Effenberger and drummer Andrew Roseman. We’re happy to toot McMullen’s horn by sharing that she’s associate professor of music, chair of the music department and coach of the jazz combos at Bowdoin College.

Noah Gundersen

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

“Lover” is the latest album from Seattle-based indie folk singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen. It’s a profoundly personal collection of songs, and Gundersen hopes it encourages those who listen to be kind to themselves and find patience and grace. A sampling of several tracks, including “Robin Williams,” “Out of Time” and “All My Friends,” revealed raw nerves of emotion packaged in gorgeous songs.

Malandrino: Underworld Music from southern Italy and Sicily

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Malandrino translates to “little criminal” in southern Italian dialects, and it’s also the name of the acoustic ensemble that will play rarely heard songs from the criminal underworlds of Sicily, Calabria and Naples, aka Cando di Malavita (songs from the bad life). You’ll hear prison songs, revenge ballads, tales of bandit life, love songs and traditional folk tunes from the early 1900s. Malandrino is Amos Libby on guitar and vocals, guitarist Douglas Porter, violinist Sarah Mueller and Ian Riley on upright bass.

Gordon Bok

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $20. lcct.org

Folk singer-songwriter and Mainer Gordon Bok will take to the stage in Damariscotta for an evening of music that dates back to the ’60s and includes upwards of 30 albums. Bok’s songwriting is thoughtful and poetic and his voice rich and warm. “Turning Toward the Morning,” “Jericho” and “Three Score and Ten” are but three of the hundreds of songs Bok has penned or interpreted throughout the many years spent honing his craft.

