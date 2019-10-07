The Portland Museum of Art has hired Shalini Le Gall as its curator of European art and director of academic engagement.

Le Gall comes to Portland from the Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, where as curator of academic programs she integrated interdisciplinary education and curated exhibitions in collaboration with academic colleagues and students.

At the PMA, she will conceive and develop exhibitions and installations that focus on European art and the museum’s collection, and also will serve as the museum’s contact with colleges and universities in Maine, the museum said Monday in a press release. The academic engagement piece represents a new initiative of the museum’s curatorial team to implement an academic vision. Andrew Eschelbacher, who left the museum in late 2018, was the previous European curator.

“I am thrilled to join the Portland Museum of Art at this exciting moment in the institution’s history,” she said in the press release. “I especially look forward to exploring connections between European and American art historical narratives, working with the Portland area’s college and academic communities, and learning more about the city’s vibrant art scene.”

Among the Colby exhibitions Le Gall curated is “River Works: Whistler and the Industrial Thames,” on view through May 8. She earned her doctorate in art history from Northwestern University with a specialty in 19th century European art.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: