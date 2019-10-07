WINDHAM/RAYMOND — The RSU 14 School Board unanimously approved a new policy on Teaching about Sensitive/Controversial Issues at its meeting Oct. 2.

The policy came about after Windham resident Ken Clark complained about teachers showing clips from CNN10 — a digital news show meant for classroom use — in middle school classrooms without also showing news clips from a site with a differing viewpoint.

The new policy stipulates, in part, that, when discussing controversial issues, “The educator must be knowledgeable about the issue and serve as a facilitator to ensure that points of view are presented in a civil manner.”

In addition, “Students shall be given the opportunity to understand different/opposing sides of an issue and to use classroom discussions to formulate their own views.”

