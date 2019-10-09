AUGUSTA — Legislative leaders meet later this month to decide what bills they will debate in 2020 from a 56-page list that of topics that range from vaping restrictions and opioid treatment to banning the sale of assault rifles or limiting the use of fireworks around lakes.

Lawmakers are starting to make it known what they hope to take on in what will be an election year for all but the retiring or term-limited members of the 186-member Maine Legislature.

Among the more quirky bill titles is one that proposes the creation of a spaceport in Maine, offered by Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester.

But before people get too excited about a burgeoning space tourism business in Maine, Bellows said the bill is really about emerging nano-satellite technology that will meld well with existing space technology companies and the University of Maine’s engineering programs.

“Maine would serve as an ideal launch site for this nano-satellite technology and we have a competitive advantage being in the northern hemisphere,” Bellows said. The measure is focused on economic development and would entail a public-private partnership involving UMaine, the former Brunswick Naval Air Station and the former Loring Air Force Base near Limestone.

Later this month, the 10-member Legislative Council, comprised of leaders from both parties, meets to take its first crack at some of the 399 proposed bill titles that were printed earlier this week.

Lawmakers will also have about 460 bills that were either carried over from the previous session or were held for additional work by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills when the Legislature adjourned in June.

Many of the new proposals will be rejected outright, and others will be merged together to lighten the overall workloads for committees in what is traditionally considered the shorter of the two halves for Maine’s legislative session.

Without a full two-year budget to craft, lawmakers are expected to wrap up their work by the end of April, but any dramatic shift in the state or national economy, especially a negative one, could prompt the need for a supplemental budget package to keep the state’s books in the black, as required by the Maine constitution.

Public health and safety as well as health care access and reform will again be on the priority list for many lawmakers in 2020, including a package of proposals that look to curtail or ban the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. Other proposals would establish civil fines for adults who break tobacco-use laws.

One bill would ban smoking or vaping at the bus stop or other public transportation hubs. Another vaping-related bill would prohibit adding the active ingredients in marijuana, including tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol, to the liquids used in vaping devices.

The gun bills including proposals to ban the sale of “assault-style military firearms” in Maine, and to require all gun owners to purchase liability insurance.

Lawmakers also appear poised to continue their efforts to combat the state’s opioid overdose crisis, with bill titles that appear to be aimed at helping pregnant women with substance abuse disorders. Another bill would set up another task force on the problem.

Climate change is also on the docket for some lawmakers, including at least one proposal that looks to limit carbon emissions related to new construction and road paving.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said his caucus will again focus on lowering the cost of health care for Mainers, including furthering their efforts to reduce the price of prescription drugs. Jackson said the workload going into 2020 may appear daunting but he believes most lawmakers will be ready to start work quickly when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

“This is what the Legislature does,” Jackson said. “We are just going to have to knuckle down, prioritize and do things in a timely manner.”

Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said a personal priority for him is improving workforce development in Maine.

“That’s why better funding the career and technical education programs that train so many workers will be one of my personal priorities,” Fecteau said. “Across the Legislature, we also need to look at conserving Maine’s land and working water front, continuing to improve and expand health care, making higher education more affordable, helping our older Mainers age in place and so much more.”

Many of the bill titles appear to address most of the things on Fecteau’s list.

Republicans will also have priorities, said Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro. Dow said the number of proposals coming from their side will be limited because the second half of the two-year, lawmaking session is meant to address critical issues or emergencies like a state budget shortfall.

Dow said bills aimed at restricting the use of vaping products by those under 21 and another aimed at creating a community policing program within the University of Maine system are among some of Republicans’ top priorities.

“I think there are fewer Republican bills because, as a general rule, Republicans aren’t as apt to seek a legislative solution to every problem,” Dow said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: