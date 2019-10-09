Arrests

9/28 at 12:16 a.m. Nicholas S. Kamra, 22, of Yarmouth, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 12:44 a.m. Richard A. Leo, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 2:15 a.m. Jeffrey Albright, 42, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/28 at 3:08 a.m. Jenna Axelsen, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/28 at 11:51 p.m. Moses Pamba, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to sign summons.

9/29 at 12:53 a.m. Kyle Keller, 47, of Portland, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/29 at 1:39 a.m. Carlos J. Urbaez, 19, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/30 at 12:35 p.m. Jenny Augustino, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of criminal trespassing.

9/30 at 6:39 p.m. Wade Roma, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of failing to provide correct name.

10/2 at 8:39 p.m. Margaret L. Carmody, 69, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/3 at 8:04 a.m. Danielle Fogg, 36, of Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 701 by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of operating after habitual offense, refusing to submit to arrest and operating with a suspended license.

10/4 at 2:16 p.m. Crystal L. Dufault, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Summonses

9/27 at 8:14 p.m. Stefan Dabetic, 23, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/28 at 1:00 a.m. Cole Rochon, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/29 at 1:40 a.m. Meganne L. Jordan, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of criminal speeding.

10/1 at 10:53 a.m. Seth Hoyt, 39, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register motor vehicle.

10/1 at 1:05 p.m. Anthony Giusti, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charges of displaying false plates and violating conditions of release.

10/2 at 4:26 p.m. John A. McKew, 29, of Windham, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

10/3 at 10:44 a.m. Matthew P. Chamberlin, 41, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/3 at 3:43 p.m. Dean Mallis, 65, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/3 at 6:03 p.m. Julien R. Lushombo, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Wermuth Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating without a license.

10/3 at 11:10 p.m. Christopher Brown, 32, no address listed, was issued a summons on Coach Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detainment.

Fire calls

10/1 at 9:49 p.m. Gas leak on Randall Street.

10/2 at 5:58 a.m. Water leak on Bowers Street.

10/2 at 8:39 a.m. Alarm call on Romano Road.

10/3 at 7:38 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Kaler Road.

10/4 at 9:45 a.m. Oil spill on Lincoln Street.

10/4 at 1:36 p.m. Odor investigation on Rumery Street.

10/4 at 5:52 p.m. Telephone wire down on Highland Avenue.

10/5 at 2:58 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Cliff Avenue.

10/5 at 3:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on McKinley 10/7 at 11:31 a.m. Telephone wire down on Pleasant Avenue.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department received 67 calls from Oct. 1-7.

