Music

Oct. 18

Faculty Concert Series: A Vocal Smorgasbord Featuring Malinda Haslett, soprano, and the University of Southern Maine Vocal Faculty, 8 p.m.,Corthell Concert Hall, USM, Gorham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors,USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Oct. 24

Country-western artists Joni and Olivia Harms, with guests Don Roy and Jay West, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $10 donation suggested. FMI: raymondvillagelibrary.org/raa-events/

Oct. 26

Fiddle-icious, with special guests country-western artists Joni and Olivia Harms, 7 p.m., Gorham High School Auditorium. Tickets: $15 at fiddleicious.com/performances/, under 18 free.

Theater

Oct. 10-13

“The Women Who Mapped the Stars,” by Joyce Van Dyke, directed by Sara Valentine, Maine premiere, 5 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16, $12 seniors, USM faculty, staff, alumni; $8 students, youth at usm.maine.edu/theatre.

Oct. 17-Oct. 26

“Wait Until Dark,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: $15, pay-what-you-like Oct. 17 & 24, at sacorivertheatre.org.

Oct. 18-Nov. 3

“Annie,” 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 grade two through college and 62 and over at windhamtheater.org.

Dance

Oct. 18-19

Portland Ballet’s “Tales by Poe,” 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $35 adults, $20 seniors, $15 students with ID, $10 under 12 at portlandballet.org.

Oct. 19

Portland Ballet’s “Spooktacular,” a family-friendly afternoon of Halloween-inspired dance, raffle drawing, Costume Parade at intermission, 2 p.m. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 children at portlandballet.org.

Poetry

Oct. 19

Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, Linda Aldrich, Portland poet laureate; Nick Coulombe, former co-host of Port Veritas slam poetry, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Westbrook. $4 suggested donation.

Art

Oct. 10

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” opening reception 5-7 p.m. with 6 p.m. gallery talk by visiting curator Joanna Fink, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham campus.

Oct. 11

Guest landscape artist Melanie Leavitt, opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 302 , 112 Main St., in Bridgton. Exhibit through Nov. 8. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: