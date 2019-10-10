Antique tractor day

The annual Antique Tractor Plow Day is set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Parsons Farm, 322 Buck St.

Bob Parsons expects several vintage tractors to be on display and actually plowing corn fields at the farm. Parsons is hoping the weather will cooperate for a good turnout.

Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and lunch will be available.

Historical society annual meeting

The annual Gorham Historical Society business meeting and potluck dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at White Rock Grange, Wilson Road.

Take a dish or dessert to share and memberships are due.

Brush drop-off reminder

Gorham residents can drop off brush at the Public Works facility, 80 Huston Road, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, and Oct. 26.

It’s for residents only, no commercial drop off and no stumps will be accepted.

As always, leaves and grass clippings will be accepted at Public Works in the designated spot throughout the season.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct.3 that the U.S. public debt was $22,829,455,689,908.62.

