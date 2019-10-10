Antique tractor day
The annual Antique Tractor Plow Day is set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Parsons Farm, 322 Buck St.
Bob Parsons expects several vintage tractors to be on display and actually plowing corn fields at the farm. Parsons is hoping the weather will cooperate for a good turnout.
Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and lunch will be available.
Historical society annual meeting
The annual Gorham Historical Society business meeting and potluck dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at White Rock Grange, Wilson Road.
Take a dish or dessert to share and memberships are due.
Brush drop-off reminder
Gorham residents can drop off brush at the Public Works facility, 80 Huston Road, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, and Oct. 26.
It’s for residents only, no commercial drop off and no stumps will be accepted.
As always, leaves and grass clippings will be accepted at Public Works in the designated spot throughout the season.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct.3 that the U.S. public debt was $22,829,455,689,908.62.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Morse, Shangraw compete for Ward 1 City Council seat
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Oct. 10
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Oct. 10
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Oct. 10
-
American Journal
Centuries take toll on old academy at USM