ORONO — The University of Maine scored three unanswered goals Sunday and defeated Binghamton 3-1 in an America East women’s soccer game on Mahaney Diamond.

After allowing a goal to the Bearcats (8-4-2, 2-2-1), Olivia Chalifoux tied it for Maine (5-5-1, 1-3-1). Beate Naglestad broke the tie with two minutes left and Priscilla Domingo added a final goal from Julia Mahoney.

BATES 3, UM-FARMINGTON 1: The Bobcats (2-8-1) fell behind early, then scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Beavers (4-8-1) at Lewiston.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 4, QUINNIPIAC 0: The Black Bears (4-8) got goals from four players to defeat the Bobcats (3-10) at Orono.

Chloe Watson, Morgan Anson, Brianna Ricker and Kelsey Mehuren scored the goals.

FOOTBALL

AP POLL: LSU moved up to No. 2 in the poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams for the 29th time and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before they meet in Alabama.

The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State after beating Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams Saturday night. LSU received 12 first-place votes, while Alabama got 30 and is No. 1 for a third straight week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

JIM CALHOUN, the Hall of Fame coach, denied allegations of sexual discrimination that were made by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school in Connecticut where he now works.

