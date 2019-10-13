ORONO — The University of Maine scored three unanswered goals Sunday and defeated Binghamton 3-1 in an America East women’s soccer game on Mahaney Diamond.

After allowing a goal to the Bearcats (8-4-2, 2-2-1), Olivia Chalifoux tied it for Maine (5-5-1, 1-3-1). Beate Naglestad broke the tie with two minutes left and Priscilla Domingo added a final goal from Julia Mahoney.

BATES 3, UM-FARMINGTON 1: The Bobcats (2-8-1) fell behind early, then scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Beavers (4-8-1) at Lewiston.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 4, QUINNIPIAC 0: The Black Bears (4-8) got goals from four players to defeat the Bobcats (3-10) at Orono.

Chloe Watson, Morgan Anson, Brianna Ricker and Kelsey Mehuren scored the goals.

FOOTBALL

AP POLL: LSU moved up to No. 2 in the poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams for the 29th time and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before they meet in Alabama.

The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State after beating Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams Saturday night. LSU received 12 first-place votes, while Alabama got 30 and is No. 1 for a third straight week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

JIM CALHOUN, the Hall of Fame coach, denied allegations of sexual discrimination that were made by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school in Connecticut where he now works.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles