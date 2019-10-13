ORONO — The University of Maine scored three unanswered goals Sunday and defeated Binghamton 3-1 in an America East women’s soccer game on Mahaney Diamond.
After allowing a goal to the Bearcats (8-4-2, 2-2-1), Olivia Chalifoux tied it for Maine (5-5-1, 1-3-1). Beate Naglestad broke the tie with two minutes left and Priscilla Domingo added a final goal from Julia Mahoney.
BATES 3, UM-FARMINGTON 1: The Bobcats (2-8-1) fell behind early, then scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Beavers (4-8-1) at Lewiston.
FIELD HOCKEY
MAINE 4, QUINNIPIAC 0: The Black Bears (4-8) got goals from four players to defeat the Bobcats (3-10) at Orono.
Chloe Watson, Morgan Anson, Brianna Ricker and Kelsey Mehuren scored the goals.
FOOTBALL
AP POLL: LSU moved up to No. 2 in the poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams for the 29th time and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before they meet in Alabama.
The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State after beating Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams Saturday night. LSU received 12 first-place votes, while Alabama got 30 and is No. 1 for a third straight week.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JIM CALHOUN, the Hall of Fame coach, denied allegations of sexual discrimination that were made by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school in Connecticut where he now works.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Last firefighter injured in Farmington blast released from hospital
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Stanton on bench because of injury
-
Sports
Nationals seek to take a 3-0 series lead
-
Sports
Coco Gauff becomes youngest WTA champ since 2004
-
Nation & World
Girl, 10, dies after being ejected from festival ride in New Jersey