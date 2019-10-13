Donald Trump has a new defense for attempting to extort foreign governments for help investigating one of his political rivals: It’s all part of his solemn mission to root out corruption.
Really … let me see if I have this straight. This is the man who gave us the fraud fiasco of Trump University. He had nondisclosure agreements with illicit lovers, paid them hush money and then lied about it all. He got administration positions for relatives who have no real credentials for such positions. He refuses to release his tax returns because God knows what we’ll find in there. He egged on a hostile nation to continue interfering with our 2016 presidential election and then launched almost daily attacks on the investigation into said interference. He embraces the ruthless dictators of the world and takes their word over the evidences of our own intelligence services.
This is the same man who mixes exaggerations with half-truths and outright lies so often that fact checkers can barely keep up with it all.
This man – Donald Trump – now feels it is his moral and ethical duty to champion the fight against corruption! I’m sorry, but such a resume seems more fitting for the position of corruption’s poster boy. But far be it for me to discourage him from his cause du jour – lead on, oh great knight!
A few words of advice, if you please. If he should truly embrace this sacred task, he should consider starting in his own backyard. There, he’ll find corruption aplenty.
Roy Estabrook
North Monmouth
