WINSLOW — The owners of McCormack Building Supply in Winslow plan to rebuild after a fire ravaged the business Friday, according to a relative of the owner.

“It was my brother’s business, but he was going to turn it over to his son any day, and then the fire happened,” said the sister of Duane Farnham, the man town records identify as the owner. “Now they’re planning to rebuild. His son is very interested in keeping business going, so that’s what’s going to happen.”

Farnham’s sister declined to provide her first name, and Duane Farnham could not be reached Monday for comment.

Friday’s blaze engulfed the main retail building and caused minor damage to a rear structure, according to Winslow Fire Chief Ronnie Rodriguez. No one was injured.

Dark smoke could be seen across the nearby Kennebec River in Waterville. The fire, reported at 11:52 a.m., drew emergency crews from Albion, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Oakland, Vassalboro and Waterville.

Lithgow Street was blocked to traffic in both directions near a pile of rubble on the property Monday afternoon. Several people were at the site but said they did not want to talk about the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is looking into the cause of the blaze but has yet to report its findings.

“I don’t have a whole lot (of information) because nobody’s working the holiday,” said Sgt. Joel Davis, an investigator with the fire marshal’s office. “I know it was under investigation (Friday) and I know there were some interviews done over the weekend, but until I get in tomorrow, I won’t know what the results of those are.”

McCormack Building Supply at 8 Lithgow St. also sells hardware, power tools and bath and kitchen fixtures and offers design services, according to its website.

Brandon Roberge, a general contractor who owns Newman Homes in Winslow, said McCormack Building Supply was a major provider in the area. While the temporary shutdown will be inconvenient, Roberge said the impact will not cripple his business.

“I’m really glad everyone made it out OK – that was my biggest thing about it,” Roberge said. “I’m sure the building will be replaced. In the meantime, it’s a little further drive (to another supplier), but that’s OK. It’s a minor inconvenience compared to them having to rebuild a building that burned down.”

