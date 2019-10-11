WINSLOW — Multiple crews across the region were responding to a large-scale structure fire Friday afternoon at a building supply warehouse.

The McCormack Building Supply facility, at 8 Lithgow St., was engulfed in flames shortly after noon Friday as flames and black smoke billowed into the air.

Authorities were shutting down the intersection of Augusta and China roads near the scene, as crews worked to contain the blaze. Several departments from neighboring communities were sending fire crews to respond as well.

Black smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles, across the Kennebec River area into Waterville.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries resulting from the fire. Initial emergency dispatch reports said the building had been evacuated.

A McCormack Building Supply staff member who declined to be identified said on scene that they had just started paving the parking lot at the property today and that everyone got out safely. The staff member also said the whole building had caught fire and not just a specific section of the property, and the employee did not know how the fire started.

The building on Lithgow Street is near the Kennebec River, on a back street that intersects with China Road and Bay Street/ Augusta Road. Traffic was reportedly backed up in all directions near the scene, which is off Route 201 and near Route 137.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: